Where is the Final Four in 2023?

The Final Four is set to return to Houston in 2023

Either Kansas or North Carolina will cut down the nets in the Caesars Superdome on Monday night, bringing the 2022 NCAA Tournament to an end. It also marked the sixth time New Orleans hosted the Final Four with next year's event set for Houston's NRG Stadium.

This will be the fourth time overall Houston has hosted the Final Four and the third time it will be played at NRG Stadium. The most recent Final Four in H-Town was in 2016 when Villanova beat North Carolina 77-74 on Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beating 3-pointer from well behind the arc.

The NCAA has already announced the dates and locations for the Final Four through 2026, a stretch that will see the event take place n Texas twice, as well as return to Glendale, Arizona, and Indianapolis.