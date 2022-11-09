Nick Saban Addresses Greg McElroy's Concerns For Future Of Alabama Football

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban has finally addressed Greg McElroy's recent comments voicing his concerns about the future of Alabama football.

The Crimson Tide saw their College Football Playoff hopes come to an abrupt crash last Saturday night in an overtime loss to LSU. No team with two losses has ever reached the exclusive postseason.

Is the sky falling in Tuscaloosa? McElroy is concerned it is and he made his thoughts heard loud and clear on a recent ESPN podcast.

Saban responded to McElroy's comments during the weekly SEC teleconference. He argues Alabama's two losses came by a total of four points and there's no need to panic about losing hard-fought games.

“We work every day to try to play to a standard and we’ve had a lot of good teams around here for a long time‚” Saban said, via AL.com. “We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game. Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not.

“But at the same time, sometimes when the standard is so high, there may be some occasion where you don’t quite meet the standard and the expectation that everybody has for you. I do think that standard and expectation has not been something that has helped this team focus on the right things. Stay focused on the process, not get so concerned about the results you get, but what you’ve got to do to get the results. That’s something we’ve been trying to emphasize with them.”

Alabama has created a standard of championship or bust. Fans and analysts simply aren't used to seeing the Crimson Tide out of the playoff race this early in the regular season.

McElroy explains during his recent podcast that this is the first time he's ever been concerned about the future of Alabama football. He's particularly concerned because he feels Alabama has lost its way.

"This is the first time that I have ever actually been concerned about the future of the program. The first time.

"...“Nick Saban is a guy that has always preached discipline, effort, toughness, pride,” McElroy said on ESPN’s podcast. “If you don’t believe me, those being the four words, those are actually the pillars of the fourth-quarter program, which is the foundation of what Alabama football has always been about. Now here’s the problem right now: there are a lot of guys on that roster -- and a lot of coaches, frankly, on that staff -- that didn’t really have anything to do with the foundation of the program being created."

The Alabama football program may need some soul-searching here in the next few weeks.

But Nick Saban's point stands: a couple plays go the Crimson Tide's way earlier this season and they're still undefeated and in the College Football Playoff race.