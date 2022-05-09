Skip to main content

2023 NFL Draft: Early Top 50 Prospect Rankings

Bryce Young, Alabama Crimson Tide Football

Alabama quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner could be the first player taken in next year's NFL draft

The 2022 NFL Draft featured plenty of history and assorted firsts, and that's just not referring to the 32 players who heard their names called on the opening night. But while these rookies have already started getting on the practice field with their new teams and the analysis of each team's class continues, it's never too early to think about next year.

Kansas City will serve as the host for the 2023 NFL Draft and it's safe to say the presentation will be completely different than the show that Las Vegas put on. But entertainment value aside, the draft always boils down to one foundational aspect — the prospects.

To that end, it should probably come as no surprise that Alabama leads the way with 10 players on Athlon Sports' early list of the top 50 prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft. This group includes reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who has a shot at going No. 1 overall. Ohio State is next with five, followed by Clemson and Notre Dame (four each), and then Georgia, the defending national champion, with three. The Bulldogs just had 15 players selected this year, the most in modern draft history, including five in the first round.

But while this year's draft leaned toward the defensive side of the ball, starting with five straight picks along those lines, don't be surprised if quarterbacks reclaim the spotlight in 2023. Besides Young, the Buckeyes' C.J. Stroud also is a strong candidate to go with the first pick, depending on which team will be on the clock. All told, nine quarterbacks can be found in this early top 50. That doesn't mean it's guaranteed to happen (just look at who was atop last year's list), but you got to start somewhere, right?

Early Top 50 Prospects for 2023 NFL Draft

RkPlayerPOSSchool

1

Bryce Young

QB

Alabama

2

Will Anderson Jr.

OLB

Alabama

3

C.J. Stroud

QB

Ohio State

4

Bryan Bresee

DT

Clemson

5

Jalen Carter

DT

Georgia

6

Myles Murphy

DE

Clemson

7

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

Ohio State

8

Bijan Robinson

RB

Texas

9

Michael Mayer

TE

Notre Dame

10

BJ Ojulari

DE

LSU

11

Malachi Moore

S

Alabama

12

Eli Ricks

CB

Alabama

13

Kayshon Boutte

WR

LSU

14

Kelee Ringo

CB

Georgia

15

Jordan Battle

S

Alabama

16

Noah Sewell

ILB

Oregon

17

Paris Johnson Jr.

T

Ohio State

18

Nolan Smith

OLB

Georgia

19

Jordan Addison

WR

Pitt

20

Tyler Van Dyke

QB

Miami (Fla.)

21

Phil Jurkovec

QB

Boston College

22

Trenton Simpson

OLB

Clemson

23

Peter Skoronski

T

Northwestern

24

Habakkuk Baldonado

DE

Pittsburgh

25

Zach Harrison

DE

Ohio State

26

Zion Nelson

T

Miami (Fla.)

27

Cam Smith

CB

South Carolina

28

Joey Porter Jr.

CB

Penn State

29

Byron Young

DT

Alabama

30

Spencer Rattler

QB

South Carolina

31

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

Alabama

32

Devin Leary

QB

NC State

33

Tanner McKee

QB

Stanford

34

Henry To’o To’o

LB

Alabama

35

Javion Cohen

G

Alabama

36

Will Levis

QB

Kentucky

37

Zach Charbonnet

RB

UCLA

38

Tyler Davis

DT

Clemson

39

Clark Phillips

CB

Utah

40

Isaiah Foskey

DE

Notre Dame

41

Derick Hall

DE

Auburn

42

Marvin Mims

WR

Oklahoma

43

Hendon Hooker

QB

Tennessee

44

Robert Scott Jr.

T

Florida State

45

Brandon Joseph

S

Notre Dame

46

Josh Downs

WR

North Carolina

47

Zach Evans

RB

Ole Miss

48

Jermaine Burton

WR

Alabama

49

Jarrett Patterson

C

Notre Dame

50

Dawand Jones

OL

Ohio State

