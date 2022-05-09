2023 NFL Draft: Early Top 50 Prospect Rankings
The 2022 NFL Draft featured plenty of history and assorted firsts, and that's just not referring to the 32 players who heard their names called on the opening night. But while these rookies have already started getting on the practice field with their new teams and the analysis of each team's class continues, it's never too early to think about next year.
Related: Best and Worst Pick for Every Team in the 2022 NFL Draft
Kansas City will serve as the host for the 2023 NFL Draft and it's safe to say the presentation will be completely different than the show that Las Vegas put on. But entertainment value aside, the draft always boils down to one foundational aspect — the prospects.
Recommended Articles
To that end, it should probably come as no surprise that Alabama leads the way with 10 players on Athlon Sports' early list of the top 50 prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft. This group includes reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who has a shot at going No. 1 overall. Ohio State is next with five, followed by Clemson and Notre Dame (four each), and then Georgia, the defending national champion, with three. The Bulldogs just had 15 players selected this year, the most in modern draft history, including five in the first round.
2023 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch: ACC I Big 12 I Big Ten I Pac-12 I SEC
But while this year's draft leaned toward the defensive side of the ball, starting with five straight picks along those lines, don't be surprised if quarterbacks reclaim the spotlight in 2023. Besides Young, the Buckeyes' C.J. Stroud also is a strong candidate to go with the first pick, depending on which team will be on the clock. All told, nine quarterbacks can be found in this early top 50. That doesn't mean it's guaranteed to happen (just look at who was atop last year's list), but you got to start somewhere, right?
Early Top 50 Prospects for 2023 NFL Draft
|Rk
|Player
|POS
|School
1
Bryce Young
QB
Alabama
2
Will Anderson Jr.
OLB
Alabama
3
C.J. Stroud
QB
Ohio State
4
Bryan Bresee
DT
Clemson
5
Jalen Carter
DT
Georgia
6
Myles Murphy
DE
Clemson
7
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
Ohio State
8
Bijan Robinson
RB
Texas
9
Michael Mayer
TE
Notre Dame
10
BJ Ojulari
DE
LSU
11
Malachi Moore
S
Alabama
12
Eli Ricks
CB
Alabama
13
Kayshon Boutte
WR
LSU
14
Kelee Ringo
CB
Georgia
15
Jordan Battle
S
Alabama
16
Noah Sewell
ILB
Oregon
17
Paris Johnson Jr.
T
Ohio State
18
Nolan Smith
OLB
Georgia
19
Jordan Addison
WR
Pitt
20
Tyler Van Dyke
QB
Miami (Fla.)
21
Phil Jurkovec
QB
Boston College
22
Trenton Simpson
OLB
Clemson
23
Peter Skoronski
T
Northwestern
24
Habakkuk Baldonado
DE
Pittsburgh
25
Zach Harrison
DE
Ohio State
26
Zion Nelson
T
Miami (Fla.)
27
Cam Smith
CB
South Carolina
28
Joey Porter Jr.
CB
Penn State
29
Byron Young
DT
Alabama
30
Spencer Rattler
QB
South Carolina
31
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
Alabama
32
Devin Leary
QB
NC State
33
Tanner McKee
QB
Stanford
34
Henry To’o To’o
LB
Alabama
35
Javion Cohen
G
Alabama
36
Will Levis
QB
Kentucky
37
Zach Charbonnet
RB
UCLA
38
Tyler Davis
DT
Clemson
39
Clark Phillips
CB
Utah
40
Isaiah Foskey
DE
Notre Dame
41
Derick Hall
DE
Auburn
42
Marvin Mims
WR
Oklahoma
43
Hendon Hooker
QB
Tennessee
44
Robert Scott Jr.
T
Florida State
45
Brandon Joseph
S
Notre Dame
46
Josh Downs
WR
North Carolina
47
Zach Evans
RB
Ole Miss
48
Jermaine Burton
WR
Alabama
49
Jarrett Patterson
C
Notre Dame
50
Dawand Jones
OL
Ohio State