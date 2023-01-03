5 Best Peach Bowls of All Time

Adonai Mitchell's touchdown catch with less than a minute remaining capped off Georgia's thrilling fourth-quarter comeback against Ohio State in this year's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and earned the Bulldogs a shot at a second straight national championship. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This year's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl/College Football Playoff semifinal showdown between Georgia and Ohio State was the best in the bowl's history and that's actually saying quite a bit. In the 1990s, the game moved into the Georgia Dome, signed agreements with the SEC and ACC, and became the most successful non-BCS bowl of that era. It was no surprise that this game was picked to be one of the "New Year's Six" when the College Football Playoff was introduced in 2014.

Before we dive in, we say goodbye to Auburn's 23-20 win over Clemson 20 in 2007.

This is the only time this bowl game has ever gone into overtime. Clemson held a 7-3 at halftime, but Auburn's Kodi Burns hit Mario Fannin for a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to take a 10-7 lead. In the fourth, Clemson scored 10 unanswered points and Auburn responded with one of its own to tie the game at 17-17. The two teams traded punts the rest of the quarter, sending the game into overtime. Clemson got the ball first and had to settle for a field goal. Auburn then drove down to the Tigers' seven-yard line, where they faced a third-and-three. Burns took the snap and ran into the end zone, giving his team a 23-20 win. The game would mark Tommy Tuberville and Tommy Bowden's last bowl appearance as the respective Auburn and Clemson head coaches. They would both be fired the following season.

Now, here are the five best Peach Bowls of all time.

5. Georgia 35, Virginia 33 – Dec. 31, 1998

Virginia jumped out to a 21-0 second-quarter lead, but the Bulldogs did not panic and methodically worked their way back to take a 28-27 lead in the fourth quarter. They extended the lead to 35-27 when quarterback Quincy Carter snuck into the end zone with seven minutes to go. Then Virginia quarterback Aaron Brooks broke free and ran for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:34 left. However, his pass on the attempted two-point conversion was batted down, so the Cavaliers still trailed 35-33. Virginia cleverly sent two kickers onto the field for the onside kick, confusing the Bulldogs and recovering the ball. Virginia running back Thomas Jones then put his team in field goal position with a 26-yard run, but kicker Todd Braverman’s 48-yard field goal attempt hooked wide.

4. Texas A&M 52, Duke 48 – Dec. 31, 2013

Johnny Manziel’s pro career has been mired in drama and minimal results, but his last college football game reminds us why we cared. With his Aggies down 38-17 at the half, Johnny Football engineered a furious comeback in the highest-scoring game in the bowl’s history. Manziel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to close Duke’s lead to 48-45 with 5:44 left in the game. On the following drive, Toney Hurd Jr., intercepted Duke quarterback Anthony Boone’s pass at the A&M 45-yard line and ran it back for a touchdown to give the Aggies a 52-48 lead. Another interception on the Blue Devils’ ensuing drive sealed the exciting, come-from-behind victory.

3. East Carolina 37, NC State 34 – Jan. 1, 1992

At 11-1, the 1991 East Carolina Pirates are the best football team in the school’s history and capped their season with this unbelievable comeback. The Pirates were down 34-17 with 8:41 left in the game and its fans began chanting, “We believe.” The support and the Pirates’ newly unveiled shotgun formation prompted one of the greatest comebacks in bowl history. Quarterback Jeff Blake led the Pirates on three consecutive scoring drives and put his team ahead 37-34 with 1:32 to go. The Wolfpack attempted to tie the game as time expired, but kicker Damon Hartman’s 49-yard field goal fell short and to the right. This also was the last Peach Bowl played in Fulton County Stadium.

2. Clemson 25, LSU 24 – Dec. 31, 2012

Both teams were 10-2 and ranked in the top 15 when these pair of Tigers met in Atlanta. Despite only earning nine first downs, LSU had capitalized on two Clemson turnovers and held a 24-13 lead going into the fourth quarter. However, Clemson owned the rest of the game, holding LSU to 15 total yards in the final quarter. The ACC’s Tigers added a field goal and a touchdown (the two-point conversion failed) to close the lead to 24-22. Then Clemson kicker Chandler Cantanzaro kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired to clinch a 25-24 victory. The win gave Clemson its first 11-win season since it won the national title in 1981.

College football fans found themselves fighting with family members and friends over the remote since the final seconds of this game coincided with the ball dropping in Times Square. Ohio State shocked defending national champion Georgia by leading 38-24 heading into the fourth quarter. Then the Bulldogs outscored the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final period and took the lead when Stetson Bennett hit Adonai Mitchell with a 10-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute remaining. The Buckeyes drove into field goal range, but Noah Ruggles's 50-yard attempt sailed wide left, ending their national title hopes while keeping Georgia's repeat dreams alive.

— Written by Aaron Tallent, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Tallent is a writer whose articles have appeared in The Sweet Science, FOX Sports’ Outkick the Coverage, Liberty Island and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter at @AaronTallent.