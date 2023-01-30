A Look At Colorado Football's Transfer Class Under Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is heavily relying on the transfer portal to rebuild Colorado's football program

In the new era of college football the quickest way to rebuild a program is no longer to hope that a high school recruit will develop quickly and be an instant producer, no, the sport is now predicated on utilizing the transfer portal.

Player movement is at an all-time high as former top recruits who didn't crack the field soon enough to their liking, veterans looking for a bigger stage, or guys just looking for a chance to get some playing time now all have the option to find a new place to call home. There is also the NIL factor which has "allegedly" seen top players jump ship to a place where they can make more money.

Regardless of the reason, if you can bring in some high level transfers that can instantly produce, there is a chance that your biggest flaw from a year ago just became one of your strengths. Something Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is hoping proves to be true in his inaugural season in Boulder, as he told last year's team to hit the portal, and is hoping to field a roster made up of transfers.

So far he appears to be on track to reach that goal, as the Buffs have already landed 23 transfers, and their transfer class ranks as the No. 4 class in the country. We are all aware of the Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunters of the world, but the class is much deeper than just those two.

Let's take a look at Colorado's entire transfer class and how they preformed at their previous school!

