A Look At Colorado Football's Transfer Class Under Deion Sanders
In the new era of college football the quickest way to rebuild a program is no longer to hope that a high school recruit will develop quickly and be an instant producer, no, the sport is now predicated on utilizing the transfer portal.
Player movement is at an all-time high as former top recruits who didn't crack the field soon enough to their liking, veterans looking for a bigger stage, or guys just looking for a chance to get some playing time now all have the option to find a new place to call home. There is also the NIL factor which has "allegedly" seen top players jump ship to a place where they can make more money.
Regardless of the reason, if you can bring in some high level transfers that can instantly produce, there is a chance that your biggest flaw from a year ago just became one of your strengths. Something Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is hoping proves to be true in his inaugural season in Boulder, as he told last year's team to hit the portal, and is hoping to field a roster made up of transfers.
So far he appears to be on track to reach that goal, as the Buffs have already landed 23 transfers, and their transfer class ranks as the No. 4 class in the country. We are all aware of the Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunters of the world, but the class is much deeper than just those two.
Let's take a look at Colorado's entire transfer class and how they preformed at their previous school!
Kyndrich Breedlove, CB, Ole Miss
As a recruit: Three-stars, No. 413 player in the country
2022 Stats: 1 Appearance
Jordan Domineck, LB/DL, Arkansas
As a recruit: Three-stars, No. 1255 player in the country
2022 Stats: 34 Total Tackles, 9.5 TFL, 7.5 Sacks
Taylor Upshaw, EDGE, Michigan
As a recruit: Three-stars, No. 561 player in the country
2022 Stats: 11 Total Tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 Sacks
Kavosiey Smoke, RB, Kentucky
As a recruit: Three-stars, No. 711 player in the country
2022 Stats: 58 Carries for 277 yards, 1 TD
Myles Slusher, S, Arkansas
As a recruit: Four-stars, No. 121 player in the country
2022 Stats: 28 Total Tackles, 5 TFL, 2 Sacks
Yousef Mugharbil, OL, Florida
As a recruit: Four-stars, No. 282 player in the country
2022 Stats: N/A
Jace Feely, K, Arizona State
As a recruit: N/A
2022 Stats: 1 Punt for 37 yards
Tayvion Beasley, CB, Jackson State
As a recruit: Three-Stars, No. 798 player in the country
2022 Stats: 4 Total Tackles, 3 PD, 2 Interceptions
Leonard Payne, DL, Fresno State
As a recruit: Two-Stars, No. 3393 player in the country
2022 Stats: 10 Total Tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 Sacks
Jeremiah Brown, LB, Jackson State
As a recruit: Two-Stars, No. 1703 player in the country
2022 Stats: 30 Total Tackles, 1 FF, 5 Sacks
Alejandro Mata, K, Jackson State
As a recruit: N/A
2022 Stats: 11-of-12 on Field Goals, 43-of-44 on XP
Mark Vassett, P, Louisville
As a recruit: Three-Stars, No. 2016 player in the country
2022 Stats: 52 Punts, Avg 44.6, Long of 68
Seydou Traore, TE, Arkansas State
As a recruit: N/A
2022 Stats: 50 Catches for 655 yards, and 4 TDs
Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, USF
As a recruit: Three-Stars, No. 863 player in the country
2022 Stats: 37 Catches for 551 yards, and 3 TDs
Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, S, Jackson State
As a recruit: Three-Stars, No. 1990 player in the country
2022 Stats: 46 Total Tackles, 1.5 Sacks TFL, 1 Interception
Travis Hunter, DB/WR, Jackson State
As a recruit: Five-stars, No. 1 player in the country
2022 Stats: 19 Total Tackles, 2 Interceptions, 18 catches for 190 yards, and 4 touchdowns
Tyler Brown, OL, Jackson State
As a recruit: Two-Stars, No. 247 player in the country
2022 Stats: N/A
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Jackson State
As a recruit: Four-Stars, No. 247 player in the country
2022 Stats: 3,723 yards passing, 40 TD's , 6 Interceptions, on 70% completion
Landon Bebee, OL, Missouri State
As a recruit: Three-Stars
2022 Stats: N/A
Shane Cokes, DL, Dartmouth
As a recruit: N/A
2022 Stats: 53 Total Tackles, 1 FF, 3.5 Sacks
Savion Washington, OL, Kent State
As a recruit: Three-stars, No. 2359 player in the country
2022 Stats: N/A
Vonta Bentley, LB, Clemson
As a recruit: Four-stars, No. 272 player in the country
2022 Stats: 20 Total Tackles, 3 TFL, 1 Sack
Taijh Alston, EDGE, West Virginia
As a recruit: Three-stars, No. 64 player in the country (JUCO)
2022 Stats: 18 Total Tackles, 3 TFL, 2 Sack
