Deion Sanders

A Look At Colorado Football's Transfer Class Under Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is heavily relying on the transfer portal to rebuild Colorado's football program

In the new era of college football the quickest way to rebuild a program is no longer to hope that a high school recruit will develop quickly and be an instant producer, no, the sport is now predicated on utilizing the transfer portal.

Player movement is at an all-time high as former top recruits who didn't crack the field soon enough to their liking, veterans looking for a bigger stage, or guys just looking for a chance to get some playing time now all have the option to find a new place to call home. There is also the NIL factor which has "allegedly" seen top players jump ship to a place where they can make more money.

Regardless of the reason, if you can bring in some high level transfers that can instantly produce, there is a chance that your biggest flaw from a year ago just became one of your strengths. Something Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is hoping proves to be true in his inaugural season in Boulder, as he told last year's team to hit the portal, and is hoping to field a roster made up of transfers.

So far he appears to be on track to reach that goal, as the Buffs have already landed 23 transfers, and their transfer class ranks as the No. 4 class in the country. We are all aware of the Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunters of the world, but the class is much deeper than just those two.

Let's take a look at Colorado's entire transfer class and how they preformed at their previous school!

Kyndrich Breedlove, CB, Ole Miss

Caption:Red tight end Jonathan Hess (80) fights off a tackle attempt by Blue defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove (37) on a reception during the second half of The Grove Bowl, Mississippi's NCAA college spring football game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. The Blue team won 28-6

As a recruit: Three-stars, No. 413 player in the country

2022 Stats: 1 Appearance

Jordan Domineck, LB/DL, Arkansas

USATSI_19112195

As a recruit: Three-stars, No. 1255 player in the country

2022 Stats: 34 Total Tackles, 9.5 TFL, 7.5 Sacks

Taylor Upshaw, EDGE, Michigan

USATSI_19371681

As a recruit: Three-stars, No. 561 player in the country

2022 Stats: 11 Total Tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 Sacks

Kavosiey Smoke, RB, Kentucky

Sep 24, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Kroger

As a recruit: Three-stars, No. 711 player in the country

2022 Stats: 58 Carries for 277 yards, 1 TD

Myles Slusher, S, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) is tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Myles Slusher (2) during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium.

As a recruit: Four-stars, No. 121 player in the country

2022 Stats: 28 Total Tackles, 5 TFL, 2 Sacks

Yousef Mugharbil, OL, Florida

Murphy senior offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil (73) won a second state championship Saturday when the Bulldogs defeated Northside-Pinetown. A three-star recruit, he'll play college football at Florida. Yousef Mugharbil 1

As a recruit: Four-stars, No. 282 player in the country

2022 Stats: N/A 

Jace Feely, K, Arizona State

USATSI_18039410

As a recruit: N/A 

2022 Stats: 1 Punt for 37 yards 

Tayvion Beasley, CB, Jackson State

Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. (45) celebrates with Khalil Arrington (52), Tayvion Beasley (28) and Kevin May (27) after recovering a fumble for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jackson State won 59-3.

As a recruit: Three-Stars, No. 798 player in the country 

2022 Stats: 4 Total Tackles, 3 PD, 2 Interceptions

Leonard Payne, DL, Fresno State

Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs defensive tackle Leonard Payne Jr. (55) celebrates next to defensive back Morice Norris (43) after recovering a fumble against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second quarter at Valley Children's Stadium.

As a recruit: Two-Stars, No. 3393 player in the country

2022 Stats: 10 Total Tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 Sacks 

Jeremiah Brown, LB, Jackson State

Jackson State linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) gets ready to take down Grambling running back Maurice Washington (28) during an NCAA college football game against in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

As a recruit: Two-Stars, No. 1703 player in the country

2022 Stats: 30 Total Tackles, 1 FF, 5 Sacks 

Alejandro Mata, K, Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers place kicker Alejandro Mata (43) kick a field goal against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

As a recruit: N/A

2022 Stats: 11-of-12 on Field Goals, 43-of-44 on XP

Mark Vassett, P, Louisville

Louisville s Mark Vassett warms up during an open practice Wednesday. March 23, 2022 Louisvillepracticeopen 21

As a recruit: Three-Stars, No. 2016 player in the country

2022 Stats: 52 Punts, Avg 44.6, Long of 68

Seydou Traore, TE, Arkansas State

Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves tight end Seydou Traore (18) runs after catch for a touchdown during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

As a recruit: N/A

2022 Stats: 50 Catches for 655 yards, and 4 TDs

Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, USF

Nov 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) runs with the ball against the UCF Knights during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium.

As a recruit: Three-Stars, No. 863 player in the country 

2022 Stats: 37 Catches for 551 yards, and 3 TDs

Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, S, Jackson State

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) sacks Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

As a recruit: Three-Stars, No. 1990 player in the country

2022 Stats: 46 Total Tackles, 1.5 Sacks TFL, 1 Interception

Travis Hunter, DB/WR, Jackson State

Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after catching a touchdown against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half during the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As a recruit: Five-stars, No. 1 player in the country

2022 Stats: 19 Total Tackles, 2 Interceptions, 18 catches for 190 yards, and 4 touchdowns 

Tyler Brown, OL, Jackson State

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders is lifted in celebration by linebacker Tyler Brown (56) during the second half after Sanders scored one of six touchdowns against Grambling during an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. JSU won 66-24.

As a recruit: Two-Stars, No. 247 player in the country

2022 Stats: N/A 

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Jackson State

Dec 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes on the field prior to the game against the North Carolina Central Eagles in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

As a recruit: Four-Stars, No. 247 player in the country

2022 Stats: 3,723 yards passing, 40 TD's , 6 Interceptions, on 70% completion

Landon Bebee, OL, Missouri State

Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) and Missouri State Bears offensive lineman Landon Bebee (73) during the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Missouri State Bears 23-16.

As a recruit: Three-Stars 

2022 Stats: N/A

Shane Cokes, DL, Dartmouth

Oct 16, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of a Colorado Buffaloes helmet and football before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

As a recruit: N/A

2022 Stats: 53 Total Tackles, 1 FF, 3.5 Sacks

Savion Washington, OL, Kent State

AKRON, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Kent State Golden Flashes offensive lineman Savion Washington (78) before a Mid-American Conference game between the Akron Zips and the Kent State Golden Flashes on November 20, 2021 at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio.(Photo by Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

As a recruit: Three-stars, No. 2359 player in the country 

2022 Stats: N/A

Vonta Bentley, LB, Clemson

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tyler Huff #6 of the Furman Paladins gets tackled by LaVonta Bentley #42 of the Clemson Tigers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

As a recruit: Four-stars, No. 272 player in the country

2022 Stats: 20 Total Tackles, 3 TFL, 1 Sack

Taijh Alston, EDGE, West Virginia

USATSI_17042469

As a recruit: Three-stars, No. 64 player in the country (JUCO)

2022 Stats: 18 Total Tackles, 3 TFL, 2 Sack

