Early ACC Football Predictions for 2023

Clemson has dominated the top of the ACC in recent years, but coach Dabo Swinney's team faces a significant threat from Florida State in the 2023 college football season. And with the ACC removing divisions, a rematch in the conference title game after the regular-season meeting is a very likely scenario next fall. The Seminoles take the early spot in Athlon's way-too-early ACC predictions, with the Tigers close behind at No. 2. There's a bit of a drop to the next tier of teams, which features North Carolina, NC State, Louisville, Duke, and Miami. Wake Forest, Pitt and Syracuse are a step ahead of the bottom of the conference, with Boston College, Georgia Tech, Virginia and Virginia Tech all likely to be fighting just to get bowl eligible in '23.

It’s never too early to think about predictions or rankings for the 2023 college football season. With that in mind, Athlon provides its very early power rankings for the ACC for 2023:

1. Florida State

The Seminoles are trending up entering coach Mike Norvell's fourth year at the helm and get the early nod in Athlon's way-too-early ACC power rankings for 2023. Several key pieces are set to return following a 10-3 campaign that was capped by wins over Florida and Oklahoma. Quarterback Jordan Travis is one of college football's top returning signal-callers, and Trey Benson joins him in the backfield after emerging as one of the ACC's top running backs in his first year on campus. Top target Johnny Wilson is back on the outside, while the addition of South Carolina transfer Jaheim Bell will only make the 'Noles more dangerous through the air. A couple of transfers add to an improving offensive line. Florida State's defense took a step forward in '22, holding opponents to 20.6 points a game, which was down from 26.5 in '21. This unit needs to continue on that progression for this team to challenge for a CFB Playoff spot, and coordinator Adam Fuller received a boost for his '23 group when end Jared Verse passed on the NFL for another season in Tallahassee.

2. Clemson

The Tigers have dominated the ACC in recent years, but coach Dabo Swinney's team might find itself in a different spot going into 2023. Instead of being the favorite, Clemson could be picked behind Florida State and not among the top contenders for the CFB Playoff. However, just because preseason odds might favor a small slip nationally, don't count out the Tigers from pushing for double-digit wins - and potentially something bigger if all of the pieces fall into place. Hiring Garrett Riley to call plays from TCU was a big-time move for an offense that seemed to run stale in recent years. Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik is a rising star, and Riley has to find more ways to get running back Will Shipley the ball. The development of the line without Jordan McFadden (LT) and the receiving corps is crucial to Riley's play-calling debut with the Tigers. Improvement is needed in the secondary, but as usual, Clemson will rank among the ACC's best on defense. Coordinator Wes Goodwin does have to replace a couple of standouts, including linemen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson.

3. North Carolina

Drake Maye is back after a prolific debut as North Carolina's starting quarterback in 2022 and is positioned for a run at the Heisman Trophy under new play-caller Chip Lindsey. After accounting for 45 total touchdowns last year, Maye could need all of that production (and more) to lift the Tar Heels into contention for a spot in the ACC Championship Game. The arrival of transfers Nate McCollum (Georgia Tech) and Devontez Walker (Kent State) alleviate the loss of No. 1 receiver Josh Downs to the NFL. While the offense should score plenty of points once again, the defense has to make major strides after giving up 30.8 points a game and ranking last in the ACC in pass efficiency defense.

4. NC State

The Wolfpack have won at least eight games in five out of the last six seasons and enter spring practice among the top 25-30 teams in the nation. Defense has led the way for coach Dave Doeren over the last two years. NC State has finished first or second in the ACC in the fewest points allowed in that span, and the '23 unit received good news when Payton Wilson passed on the NFL for another season in Raleigh. To challenge for a spot in the ACC Championship Game, Doeren needs more out of an offense that averaged only 20 points a game in league play last fall. Veteran play-caller Robert Anae (previously at Syracuse and Virginia) is one of the top coordinator hires of the offseason and former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has reunited with him in Raleigh. That pairing should lead to a much-improved offense,

5. Louisville

The Cardinals made one of the offseason's best hires by bringing Jeff Brohm home to Louisville. Quarterback Malik Cunningham and a couple of offensive line starters must be replaced, but Brohm inherits a team that won eight games and returns enough talent (plus a few portal additions) to push for a spot in the Top 25 this year. Former Purdue and California quarterback Jack Plummer could replace Cunningham. Georgia State transfer Jamari Thrash should be an impact addition at receiver. Louisville tied for first in the ACC in scoring defense (19.2 points a game in '22), but All-ACC defenders YaYa Diaby (DL), Yasir Abdullah (LB) and Kei'Trel Clark (CB) are gone.

6. Duke

New coach Mike Elko's arrival helped Duke show massive improvement in '22, as the program jumped to 9-4 overall after a 3-9 mark in '21. The Blue Devils won't sneak up on the rest of the ACC in '23, but a solid foundation is in place and a finish in the Top 25 isn't out of reach. Quarterback Riley Leonard and most of the team's skill talent are set to return, while the line is anchored by first-team All-ACC tackle Graham Barton and honorable mention selection Jacob Monk. After giving up 39.8 points a game in '21, Duke's defense limited teams to just 22.1 a contest last fall. With the bulk of this unit returning under Elko's watch, the Blue Devils should have one of the ACC's top defenses once again.

7. Pitt

The Panthers finished 2022 on a five-game winning streak to complete a two-year stretch that included 20 overall wins, an ACC title ('21), and a bowl victory over UCLA this season. But coach Pat Narduzzi will have his work cut out for him this spring. Running back Israel Abanikanda, a couple of starters up front, receiver Jared Wayne and key defenders Calijah Kancey (DL), SirVocea Dennis (LB), Habakkuk Baldonado (DL), and Erick Hallett II (FS) are all off to the next level. Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec should replace Kedon Slovis at quarterback, while Rodney Hammond is primed for a big year as Pitt's No. 1 running back.

8. Miami

High expectations surrounded Mario Cristobal for his debut in Coral Gables, but the Hurricanes finished a disappointing 5-7. Although the on-field product fell short, the offseason momentum continued with a standout recruiting class and a solid group of additions through the portal. If Miami is going to show massive on-field improvement this year, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has to rebound after an uneven '22, the offensive line has to play a lot better, and the defense can't allow 29.9 points a game again in ACC contests.

9. Wake Forest

Dave Clawson loses a significant chunk of players from a team that won 19 games and claimed the ACC Atlantic title ('21) over the last two years. Although it won't be easy to simply reload, don't count out the Demon Deacons from finishing much higher on this list by next January. Sophomore Mitch Griffis had a promising start against FCS VMI with Sam Hartman sidelined and is slated to take over the No. 1 quarterback spot. Although All-ACC receiver A.T. Perry (81 catches) is off to the NFL, Donavon Greene, Jahmal Banks, Ke'Shawn Williams, and Taylor Morin should ensure Griffis has plenty of weapons. A rebuilt offensive line and improving a defense that surrendered 33.8 points in ACC contests are priorities this spring.

10. Syracuse

After a 6-0 start, the Orange won only one of their next seven contests to finish at 7-6. However, the seven-win season was the program's best since a 10-win mark in '18. Exceeding that mark in '23 will require a quick transition to new coordinators on both sides of the ball (Jason Beck on offense and Rocky Long on defense), as well as replacing a couple of key pieces, including running back Sean Tucker (109.5 all-purpose yards a game). The good news for coach Dino Babers: Quarterback Garrett Shrader and tight end/receiver Oronde Gadsden II are back on offense. Long has a lengthy track record of producing productive defenses and will maintain continuity from former coordinator Tony White's 3-3-5 approach. However, this unit will miss linebacker Mikel Jones, cornerbacks Garrett Williams and Duce Chestnut and safety Ja'Had Carter.

11. Virginia Tech

Brent Pry inherited a lot of roster issues in Blacksburg, so it was no surprise Year 1 was a struggle. Improving an offense that averaged just 19.3 points a game in ACC play is a priority, and a couple of additions from the portal - quarterback Kyron Drones and receivers Jaylin Lane and Ali Jennings III - should provide a spark. Drones will push returning starter Grant Wells, while the addition of North Carolina A&T transfer Brayshul Tuten will help a ground attack that also should see a healthy Malachi Thomas return to form in '23. Also, there should be optimism that the defense will take a step forward in Pry's second year. Cornerback Mansoor Delane is a rising star to watch next fall.

12. Georgia Tech

A 4-4 finish and better overall play were enough for Georgia Tech to remove the interim tag from Brent Key after he replaced Geoff Collins as the program's head coach. Key - a former Georgia Tech player - has revamped the staff and brought in a handful of potential starters through the portal. Texas A&M transfer Haynes King is set to push Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron for the starting quarterback job. Fellow transfers Christian Leary (Alabama) and Chase Lane (Texas A&M) were key pickups to replenish the receiving corps in '23. There was noticeable improvement on defense last year, as this unit allowed 5.5 yards a snap in ACC play (down from 6.6). However, linebackers Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley and cornerback Zamari Walton have departed.

13. Boston College

The Eagles went to bowl games in each of coach Jeff Hafley's first two years at the helm, but the program enters '23 looking to rebound after last season's 3-9 mark. Significant turnover and injuries along the offensive line were a major factor in the regression, as Boston College averaged only 2.1 yards per carry and allowed a hefty 46 sacks. Additionally, quarterback Phil Jurkovec missed time due to injury, which forced redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead into the starting role. With Jurkovec transferring to Pitt, Morehead (10 TDs, 6 INTs) is entrenched atop the depth chart. The line will also benefit from the return of standout Christian Mahogany from injury, but the offense is slated to have a new play-caller (and potentially a scheme shift) after John McNulty was dismissed in January. The defense (Hafley's side of the ball) also needs a significant turnaround for the Eagles to push for a bowl. This unit gave up 30.3 points a game (the highest of Hafley's tenure) and ranked 13th in the ACC versus the run.

14. Virginia

Fixing the offense is a must if the Cavaliers are going to take a step forward after winning only one matchup in ACC play in '22. Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett will push Jay Woolfolk to replace Brennan Armstrong at quarterback. Improvement along the line is needed after a shaky year in the trenches (34 sacks allowed and 3.7 yards per carry) and new playmakers must emerge at receiver with Billy Kemp IV transferring and Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks off to the NFL. Although the offense was a problem (17 points a game), Virginia quietly held teams to just 24 points a contest in '22. However, that unit is facing some turnover after standout corner Fentrell Cypress II and linebacker Nick Jackson opted to transfer.