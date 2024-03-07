ACC Football: Spring 2024 Power Rankings

Spring practice has already started or will soon for all 17 teams in the ACC for the 2024 college football season. Although it's tough to get an accurate read on teams from practices in the spring, this is the first set of official workouts and provides some insight into rosters, coaching outlooks, transfers or impact freshmen for the upcoming year.

The ACC enters 2024 in a state of transition. Although Florida State and Clemson are the early frontrunners, both teams open spring with question marks that must be addressed to maintain their status atop the conference. The ACC has an intriguing second tier that includes Louisville, Miami, SMU, NC State, and Virginia Tech. Additionally, California and Stanford join the league in '24, while Wake Forest and Pitt hope to rebound after disappointing '23 campaigns.

What are the early storylines to watch and how do the teams stack up in the ACC going into '24? Here are Athlon's top things to watch on both sides of the ball for the conference going into spring practice:

1. Florida State

What to Watch on Offense: How will all of the new pieces fit for coach Mike Norvell? Former Clemson/Oregon State signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei is expected to start at quarterback, and the 'Noles have other transfers pushing for snaps at receiver, running back and the offensive line.



What to Watch on Defense: Coordinator Adam Fuller has several key players to replace off last year's standout defense. Similar to the offense, how will all of the new pieces mesh this spring? Replacing end Jared Verse and reloading at linebacker are two key priorities.

2. Clemson

What to Watch on Offense: Is the offense ready to take off in coordinator Garrett Riley's second year? The Tigers averaged only 23.6 points in ACC matchups last season but return quarterback Cade Klubnik and running back Phil Mafah.



What to Watch on Defense: A major drop in production isn't expected, but the Tigers do have a couple of key names to replace on this side of the ball, including linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., safety Andrew Mukuba, cornerback Nate Wiggins, ends Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll, and tackle Ruke Orhorhoro

3. Louisville

What to Watch on Offense: The Cardinals landed one of the top transfer classes in college football, which included impact players like quarterback Tyler Shough (Texas Tech), receivers Caullin Lacy (South Alabama) and Ja'Corey Brooks (Alabama), and running back Peny Boone (Toledo). This spring is the first chance for coach Jeff Brohm to mold this group.



What to Watch on Defense: With seven defensive backs added from the portal, it's clear improving the pass defense is a priority this spring.

4. NC State

What to Watch on Offense: This spring will provide the first glimpse at Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback Grayson McCall in coordinator Robert Anae's scheme. How McCall meshes with the returning personnel is worth monitoring, as well as the progression of a Wolfpack rushing attack that managed only 3.9 yards per carry in ACC contests in '23.



What to Watch on Defense: The Wolfpack limited teams to just 20.8 points a game last season. However, coordinator Tony Gibson has his hands full this spring in replacing standout linebacker Payton Wilson and cornerback Shyheim Battle.

5. Miami

What to Watch on Offense: Can coordinator Shannon Dawson put all of the pieces into place and guide this unit to a breakout year? The 'Canes have a solid group of skill players and a good foundation up front for Washington State transfer Cam Ward at quarterback.



What to Watch on Defense: The pass defense. Miami allowed too many big plays (11 of 40-plus yards) and must replace safeties James Williams and Kamren Kinchens and cornerbacks Jaden Davis and Te'Cory Couch.

6. Virginia Tech

What to Watch on Offense: Can the Hokies build off last season's strong finish? This unit averaged 33.5 points a game in November - largely fueled by the emergence of quarterback Kyron Drones - and posted 41 in the bowl victory over Tulane.



What to Watch on Defense: Similar to the offense, the arrow on the defense is pointing up going into '24. Can Virginia Tech maintain and build off of last year's solid finish? This unit doesn't lose much, and standout edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland (14.5 TFL) is back for another year.

7. SMU

What to Watch on Offense: The bulk of a starting lineup that averaged 38.7 points a game in '23 is back, including quarterback Preston Stone, running back Jaylan Knighton, receiver Jake Bailey and tight end RJ Maryland. Can coach Rhett Lashlee elevate this offense to another level this spring?



What to Watch on Defense: Replacing starting tackles Jordan Miller and Elijah Chatman and cornerbacks Charles Woods and Chris Megginson top the list of spring priorities for coordinator Scott Symons.

8. North Carolina

What to Watch on Offense: The quarterback battle between former Texas A&M/LSU signal-caller Max Johnson and Conner Harrell tops the list of spring priorities for coach Mack Brown.



What to Watch on Defense: How much can new coordinator Geoff Collins improve this group? The Tar Heels allowed 31.8 points a game in ACC contests last season and ranked 11th in the conference versus the run.

9. Georgia Tech

What to Watch on Offense: Quarterback Haynes King was one of the ACC's biggest surprises last year. The Texas A&M transfer finished second in the conference in total yards a game (275.3) and accounted for 37 overall scores. Can King take the next step and cut down on the interceptions (16 in '23)?



What to Watch on Defense: Improving this group is the biggest priority this offseason for coach Brent Key. A revamped staff under the direction of former Duke coordinator Tyler Santucci will help, but the Yellow Jackets have a long way to go after giving up 29.5 points a game in '23.

10. Syracuse

What to Watch on Offense: Landing Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord was a huge win for new coach Fran Brown for the '24 season. This spring is the first chance to check out the development of McCord in the new Syracuse offense.



What to Watch on Defense: New faces on defense. Brown landed a handful of high-impact transfers on this side of the ball, including defensive linemen Isaiah Hastings (Alabama) and Fadil Diggs (Texas A&M), and defensive back Devin Grant (Buffalo).

11. California

What to Watch on Offense: The pieces are in place for the Golden Bears to be even better than last year's offense (30.2 points a game). Transfer quarterback Chandler Rogers (North Texas) is an upgrade under center, and running back Jaydn Ott ranks among the top skill players in the ACC. Can new coordinator Mike Bloesch put all of the pieces together?



What to Watch on Defense: A good chunk of the starting lineup from '23 returns, but coach Justin Wilcox has a lot of work to do here after California allowed 32.8 points a contest last year. Linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr and safety Patrick McMorris leave big shoes to fill.

12. Pitt

What to Watch on Offense: After last year's dismal showing on offense (20.2 points a game), coach Pat Narduzzi hit the reset button on the staff and hired Kade Bell from Western Carolina to coordinate this attack. How quickly can the Panthers adjust to the new scheme? Will the offense leave spring with a clear answer at quarterback?



What to Watch on Defense: Narduzzi's ability to quickly reload the defense will be tested in '24. The Panthers have key losses to address at every level, including starting cornerbacks Marquis Williams and M.J. Devonshire.

13. Duke

What to Watch on Offense: How Texas transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy develops this spring is crucial to Duke's hopes of a bowl in coach Manny Diaz's debut. A revamped offensive line is also under the spotlight.



What to Watch on Defense: Diaz developed one of the nation's top defenses at Penn State. With major holes to fill at all three levels, how fast can the Blue Devils find the right answers this spring?

14. Boston College

What to Watch on Offense: Can new coach Bill O'Brien help quarterback Thomas Castellanos elevate his overall game up a notch in '24? Castellanos ran for 1,113 yards and threw for 2,248 but also tossed 14 picks and ranked 10th among ACC signal-callers in quarterback rating (conference-only matchups). Standout guard Christian Mahogany will be missed.



What to Watch on Defense: New coordinator Tim Lewis hasn't coached in college since 1994 and inherits a defense that allowed 28.3 points a game last season. Can Lewis quickly adapt and mold the personnel to his scheme and generate some improvement for '24?

15. Wake Forest

What to Watch on Offense: For the Demon Deacons to return to a bowl in '24, coach Dave Clawson's team has to get better play out of its quarterbacks. This spring, a three-man competition will unfold, with former Boise State/Louisiana Tech signal-caller Hank Bachmeier battling Michael Kern and true freshman Jeremy Hecklinski.



What to Watch on Defense: The Demon Deacons finished '23 ranked 14th in the ACC in pass efficiency defense. With cornerback Caelen Carson and safeties Chelen Garnes and Malik Mustapha departing, it's a key spring to find the right replacements and get this group trending in a positive direction before fall workouts.

16. Virginia

What to Watch on Offense: The quarterback battle between Tony Muskett and Anthony Colandrea. Will the Cavaliers leave spring with a clear starter? Also, a replacement must be found for standout receiver Malik Washington (110 catches in '23).



What to Watch on Defense: Can Virginia's defense get back on track after regressing in '23? In '22, the Cavaliers held ACC opponents to 4.95 yards a snap. Last year, that number climbed to 6.2.

17. Stanford

What to Watch on Offense: Can Ashton Daniels maintain the top spot at quarterback? Or will true freshman Elijah Brown push Daniels for the job?



What to Watch on Defense: The Cardinal allowed 37.7 points a game and 6.6 yards per play in '23. Can coach Troy Taylor leave spring with some answers on this side of the ball?