ACC Football: 10 Toughest Players to Replace in 2023

ACC Defensive Player of the Year Calijah Kancey is leaving some big shoes to fill up front for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Questions abound as ACC football looks to the future. Is Clemson's dominance a thing of the past? Can Florida State emerge as a national contender? Will North Carolina take another step forward? Can anyone else consistently make a run at a league crown?

In many cases, these questions will have to be answered by new players. While the league may not have as many first-round talents this year as the SEC, three ACC alums may be gone after the first 10 picks and several other departures will leave huge voids. Here are 10 ACC players that will be difficult to replace this coming fall.

Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh

When any team has to replace a running back that went for 1,431 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns, it's a big deal. But considering head coach Pat Narduzzi's preferred style of play, Abanikanda's early departure hurts even more.

Yasir Abdullah, LB, Louisville

Over the past two seasons, Abdullah had 31 tackles for a loss and 19.5 sacks. The Cardinals loved to bring pressure and more often than not Abdullah was at the center of the action.

Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

The good news for Tar Heel fans is that quarterback Drake Maye did a good job of finding the receiver that was open. However, Downs was most often the guy that got open first. Carolina has some young receivers with potential, but it is doubtful that any of them approach Downs' level.

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

For years, BC struggled to find dynamic playmakers on the outside. In Flowers, they had one of the highest order. After losing the best receiver in school history, what becomes of the Eagle offense?

Dillan Gibbons, G, Florida State

Before Gibbons arrived as a transfer from Notre Dame, the Florida State offensive line was a train wreck. As he developed, so did others around him and the unit became a much more functional group. Gibbons' leadership on and off the field will be difficult to replicate.

Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest

Wake Forest has had a proficient offense since head coach Dave Clawson arrived in Winston-Salem. But for the first time since 2017, Hartman will not be on campus. Making matters worse, Clawson's team will see the ACC's career leader in touchdown passes when the Demon Deacons visit Notre Dame on Nov. 18.

Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

He may not boast prototypical NFL size (6-0, 280) but his play inside is fierce. A possible early first-round selection, Kancey had 14.5 sacks as a defensive tackle over the past two seasons and finished his Panthers tenure with ACC Defensive Player of the Year recognition.

Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

And Bryan Bresee. And K.J. Henry. The Tigers will still have talented defensive linemen, like Xavier Thomas, Tyler Davis, and Ruke Orhorhoro, but production and depth will suffer without the two sure-fire first-round picks and the dependable veteran.

A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

Sam Hartman isn't the only major loss for the Wake Forest passing game, as Perry decided to turn pro after another sensational season. He is third in career receiving yards at Wake and first in touchdown receptions.

Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse

Tucker may have had a better 2021 than 2022, but his 1,060 yards represented over 77 percent of the Orange's rushing production from the running back room. With limited numbers currently at the position, Tucker will be missed severely.

– Written by Jon Kinne, who has been part of the Athlon Contributor Network for three years, focusing on the ACC and Notre Dame. Follow him on Twitter @JonRKinne.