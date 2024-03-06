ACC College Football Program Earns Second 4-Star DB Recruit Prediction Of The Week

The Miami Hurricanes football program is used to making waves on the recruiting trail, flipping several top talents in the last recruiting cycle, while also attracting some of the top transfers in the portal. On Monday, Miami Hurricanes writer for On3 Steven Wagner logged the Hurricanes as the favorite to land top-100 cornerback Chris Ewald Jr.

Only two days later, On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons entered a prediction for Miami to land 4-star safety Amari Wallace out of Miami Central High School.

“He is very familiar with the program in his backyard, the entire staff makes him feel like a priority and Miami is clearly the favorite,” Simmons wrote.

“He is set to trip to LSU next weekend and to Syracuse in April. Florida is another school he communicates often with, but Mario Cristobal has some separation at the top,” he added.

Wallace is the No. 132-ranked player in the country, No. 14 safety, and No. 16 player in the state of Florida according to On3’s Industry Rankings.