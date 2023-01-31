If enough coaches have same idea it could self-regulate this whole mess

From all reports it sounds like Alabama coach Nick Saban has decided he's just not going to put up with it.

"Someone with one of the best corners in the nation (in high school) came to me and asked if we’d pay them $800,000 for the player to sign here," Saban said, according to a report at Outkick.com. "I told him he can find another place to play."

Saban and a host of other coaches were in attendance at the Alabama coaches' meetings in Montgomery, Ala., last week.

If Saban is firm on that stance, there's the best regulation in the world. The coaches can self-regulate the whole thing and there's probably not a lot anybody can do about it.

"I’m not paying a kid a bunch of NIL money before he earns it," Saban said in the story.

He's probably got some other coaches that agree with him, like Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.

That guy worked for decades learning the business of coaching a college football program, got the job with the Razorbacks and everything changed with a pandemic, NIL and the transfer portal starting AFTER he got the job.

Since the NCAA is scared to death about trying to limit anything and the inevitable number of lawsuits they will probably lose, it's about the only thing that makes sense, both logical and financially.

This may be something the American Football Coaches Association came up with, a group that Saban and just about every coach is a firm supporter in. You see most of the coaches wearing a shirt at some point with the big AFCA on one of the sleeves ... that's their group.

It's a way to combat the lawyers because there is no way in the world — even the Supreme Court — is going to tell a coach who he has to play and who he doesn't. Or even who he has on the roster.

They can try a collusion angle, but the odds are that will be a road that is even too long and costly for attorneys to travel.

Besides, the whole NIL thing can be set by the schools and then renegade boosters who decide they'll buy the players without the coaches' knowledge run the risk of being ignored.

That was a short-sighted plan that had to have the coaches willing to blindly follow some boosters down a path that ultimately is going to end. Very few people with unlimited resources are going to plunk down cash to a high school kid before he's ever set foot on a football field.

Most of them honestly don't care THAT much about winning a title, anyway. At least not enough to spend their entire fortunes for it.

The guess here is the only schools that would go against this might get lucky once in awhile.

At least until they play somebody in the SEC in the playoffs and get stomped by a team that's playing to win, not money.

