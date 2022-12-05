Army-Navy Game: CBS' Intro Videos Get Your Patriotic Juices Flowing

The annual Army-Navy game is one of college football's greatest traditions (and rivalries) and it's easy to see why. There's history, pageantry, and passion, along with plenty of patriotism. There are also a lot of sharp-dressed people in the stadium, whether it be all the members of both service academies in the stands or the teams themselves.

This year's game will be played at a familiar site, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Navy is looking for a second straight win over Army and leads the all-time series 62-53-7.

Due to the history and tradition associated with this rivalry, CBS has fittingly given it special treatment through the years, including the pregame video introductions. So with the 123rd Army-Navy game set for this Saturday (3 p.m. ET on CBS), here are the intro videos for the past eight years to get you ready. Warning: you will get chills watching these and probably shed a tear (or two).

2021 Army-Navy Game Intro Video

2020 Army-Navy Game Intro Video

2019 Army-Navy Game Intro Video

2018 Army-Navy Game Intro Video

2017 Army-Navy Game Intro Video

2016 Army-Navy Game Intro Video

2015 Army-Navy Game Intro Video

2014 Army-Navy Game Intro Video