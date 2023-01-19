Big 12 Football: 10 Players Who Will Replace NFL Draft Early Entrants in 2023

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes saw his offense get hit hard by draft decisions following the Horned Frogs' run to the national title game.

From top to bottom, the Big 12 was as competitive as any conference in America. TCU made the College Football Playoff National Championship and seven other conference schools were bowl eligible. West Virginia was one win short of the postseason and Iowa State, who finished in last place at 1-8 in the league, came out on the short end of the stick in six one-score games.

Related: College Football's NFL Draft Deadline Winners and Losers

With so many talented teams come players that will leave early for the NFL. In turn, there will be a new wave of Big 12 athletes that are looking to show that they are capable of getting to the next level as well. Here are 10 Big 12 players who are leaving early to enter the upcoming NFL draft early entrants and the names of those who could potentially fill their shoes in 2023.

Texas

Gone: Bijan Robinson, RB

The only names ahead of Robinson on the all-time Texas rushing list are Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson, and Earl Campbell. And Robinson compiled his numbers in just three seasons. The latest Doak Walker Award winner will probably be the first running back selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In: Cedric Baxter Jr.

Counting on a true freshman is always risky, but running back is a position where a newcomer can make an immediate impact and Baxter is the top-ranked ball carrier in the 2023 high school class. As a senior at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida, he had 1,375 yards in just nine games. Baxter also considered offers from Florida State, Florida, Texas A&M, and Ohio State.

TCU

Gone: Quentin Johnston, WR

Johnston was a good player that became a superstar in 2022 thanks to the new offensive scheme brought in by head coach Sonny Dykes. The first-team All-Big 12 selection caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and will be one of the first receivers off the board.

In: Jordan Hudson

Hudson caught 14 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman, but more is expected in the future. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder was a top-100 recruit in the class of 2022 and had offers from Alabama, Texas, LSU, and Oklahoma.

TCU

Gone: Kendre Miller, RB

Certainly, TCU was not going to beat Georgia in the national championship game, but not having a completely healthy Miller did not help. Much like Quentin Johnston, Miller was a different player under the new regime, rushing for 1,399 yards as a junior after going for just over 1,000 in his first two years in Fort Worth.

In: Trey Sanders

Miller and fifth-year senior Emari Demercado got virtually all the meaningful carries in 2022, so an opportunity is there for someone. Sanders could be in the right spot at the right time. In 2021, Sanders rushed for 314 yards at Alabama and the former five-star prospect will have a fresh start with the Horned Frogs.

Kansas State

Gone: Deuce Vaughn, RB

Because of his size (5-6, 176), Vaughn will probably not be selected until somewhere in the middle of the draft. But that doesn't diminish what he meant to the Wildcats. In 2022, his 1,936 all-purpose yards tied for first nationally and his play down the stretch was a primary reason why K-State won the Big 12 championship.

In: Treshaun Ward

Vaughn's spot won't be filled by just one player and D.J. Giddens will see his role increase next fall. But Ward is the new face, transferring from Florida State where he had 1,241 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in his career. A former walk-on that has two years of eligibility remaining, Ward also caught 22 passes in 2021.

Kansas State

Gone: Felix Anudike-Uzoma, DE

The edge rusher followed up a first-team All-Big 12 2021 season with a second-team All-American campaign this fall. Anudike-Uzomah is sixth in Kansas State history in sacks and fourth in forced fumbles. He is projected to be selected at the end of the first round or early on Day 2.

In: Donovan Rieman

There will be several candidates to fill the vacant end spot, but Rieman is perhaps the most intriguing. Undersized coming in last year, Rieman will have had more than a year to build up mass and if he can add size without losing his explosiveness, he could be a havoc producer on the outside.

Oklahoma

Gone: Marvin Mims Jr., WR

The Oklahoma passing game may have taken a dip this past season with the change from Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables as head coach, but Mims saw his production jump. After two solid seasons under Riley, Mims became the Sooner's No. 1 pass-catching threat with 54 receptions for 1,083 yards and six scores.

In: Jalil Farooq

Farooq caught 37 passes and scored five touchdowns in his sophomore season and the Landham, Maryland, product may be poised for even bigger things in 2023. The four-star prospect in the 2021 class held offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State.

Oklahoma

Gone: Anton Harrison, OT

Harrison has been the anchor at left tackle for two years and due to his performance there and appealing size (6-5, 315), he is showing up in some mock drafts as a potential first-round pick. His play this season earned him first-team All-Big 12 accolades.

In: Jacob Sexton

Because Harrison opted out of the Cheez-It Bowl, Sexton got a start against Florida State – and Seminoles star end Jared Verse – in the Sooners' 35-32 loss. Sexton had shown enough in his freshman season to get the nod in the bowl game and the Oklahoma staff has high hopes for him moving forward.

Baylor

Gone: Siaki Ika, DT

Stats don't tell the story when it comes to Ika. The LSU transfer was in on just 24 tackles in 12 games, but he was a consensus All-Big 12 first-team selection and Phil Steele had him as a third-team All-American. Ika's size (6-4, 358) makes him a prototypical space-eater and should help him find a home in the NFL.

In: Tre Emory

In reality, unless Baylor brings in a late transfer, there aren't many other options. Emory may not be Ika-sized, but he isn't small (6-2, 318). Coming out of Mount Pleasant, Texas, the redshirt freshman also considered Arkansas, Oklahoma State, and SMU.

Iowa State

Gone: M.J. Anderson, DE

Anderson transferred into Ames from Minnesota, where he had registered eight total tackles in two years. In 2022 for the Cyclones, Anderson had 37 tackles with nine of them resulting in lost yardage. While Anderson saw his numbers spike this fall, he is a borderline draft prospect and may not get picked at all.

In: Joey Petersen

Petersen is next in line and after two years on campus, he should be ready to assume the starting duties next season. An unheralded recruit out of Eldridge, Iowa, Petersen still needs to add some size (listed at 6-4, 238). Also watch out for incoming freshman edge David Caulkner.

Kansas

Gone: Lonnie Phelps, DE

The arrival of Phelps from Miami (Ohio) was one of the many reasons the Jayhawks qualified for their first bowl game since 2008. A very good player in the MAC, Phelps put up similar stats in the Big 12, garnering 57 tackles and seven sacks, which led to his inclusion on the All-Big 12 second team.

In: Austin Booker

Booker didn't do much in his two years at Minnesota, but he was a prospect that had offers from Washington, Oregon, Michigan State, Nebraska, and several other Power 5 programs coming out of high school. He visited Indiana before deciding on Kansas.

– Written by Jon Kinne, who has been part of the Athlon Contributor Network for three years, focusing on the ACC and Notre Dame. Follow him on Twitter @JonRKinne.