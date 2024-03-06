Big 12 Football: Spring 2024 Power Rankings

Spring practice has already started or will soon for all 16 teams in the Big 12 for the 2024 college football season. Although it's tough to get an accurate read on teams from practices in the spring, this is the first set of official workouts and provides some insight into rosters, coaching outlooks, transfers or impact freshmen for the upcoming year.

Although a lot can change between March and the start of the season, the early read on the Big 12 seems clear. This conference may not have a team capable of challenging for the national title. However, this league doesn't lack for depth and should have several in the top 25. Utah paces the pre-spring power rankings, but Arizona, Kansas, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State aren't far behind coach Kyle Whittingham's squad.

What are the early storylines to watch and how do the teams stack up in the Big 12 going into '24? Here are Athlon's top things to watch on both sides of the ball for the conference going into spring practice:

1. Utah

What to Watch on Offense: Quarterback Cam Rising is back after missing all of '23 due to injury. How involved is Rising in spring ball and how comfortable does the senior look? Also, the Utes need to identify a pecking order at running back and restock at receiver.



What to Watch on Defense: A strong foundation is in place with seven returning starters. Replacing end Jonah Elliss (16 TFL) and restocking a secondary that loses safeties Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki and cornerback JaTravis Broughton is a priority.

2. Oklahoma State

What to Watch on Offense: With 10 starters back, can this unit take its overall performance up a notch in '24? This spring will provide the first insight for an offense that averaged 5.93 yards per snap last fall.



What to Watch on Defense: The Cowboys don't have many glaring holes here with 10 returning starters. However, key linebacker Xavier Benson must be replaced, and the pass defense must improve (12th in the Big 12 in pass efficiency defense last year).

3. Arizona

What to Watch on Offense: The Wildcats return one of the nation's top pass-catch combinations in quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Will there be any transition period under new coordinator Dino Babers?



What to Watch on Defense: This unit made big-time strides last year, holding opponents to 21.1 points a game - down from 36.5 in '22. With six starters back, can Arizona continue that improvement in '24?

4. Kansas State

What to Watch on Offense: Rising star quarterback Avery Johnson's development will garner the bulk of the offseason attention. However, the Wildcats also need to replace three key starters up front and their top two receiving options from '23.



What to Watch on Defense: K-State should have one of the Big 12's top defenses with seven starters set to return in '24. Coach Chris Klieman's top spring priority is to retool a secondary that lost cornerback Will Lee III and safety Kobe Savage to transfer.

5. Kansas

What to Watch on Offense: Quarterback Jalon Daniels missed most of last season due to a back injury. How much will the senior be involved in spring workouts? Outside of Daniels' status, the Jayhawks need to rebuild a line losing three starters and adapt to a new play-caller (Jeff Grimes).



What to Watch on Defense: Can this unit build on last year's improvement? Kansas allowed 26.5 points a game in '23, which was down from the 35.5 mark the previous season. The defensive trenches have been a concern in recent years and remain a priority going into spring workouts.

6. West Virginia

What to Watch on Offense: Three starters are back on the offensive line, but this unit will miss standout center Zach Frazier. This spring is all about finding the right mix up front.



What to Watch on Defense: The Mountaineers have some retooling to do at all three levels this spring. The cornerback spot will be under the spotlight after the departure of standout Beanie Bishop Jr.

7. Iowa State

What to Watch on Offense: Can the Cyclones generate more consistency on the ground? Although the offense recorded three efforts of 200 or more rushing yards in '23, the ground game ranked No. 129 nationally in success rate last year.



What to Watch on Defense: Nine starters are back, but All-Big 12 safety T.J. Tampa is off to the NFL and will be missed. Iowa State should have one of the conference's top defenses next year, so this spring is all about building depth and continuing to improve on the success of '23.

8. Texas Tech

What to Watch on Offense: Running back Tahj Brooks is one of the best in the nation, and quarterback Behren Morton is a rising star. However, the Red Raiders need a big spring from a handful of portal additions to reload at receiver and the offensive line.



What to Watch on Defense: Question marks about the trenches extend to the defense. Jaylon Hutchings, Tony Bradford Jr., Myles Cole, and Steve Linton all departed after the '23 season.

9. UCF

What to Watch on Offense: The Knights have the potential to be one of the Big 12's top offenses with Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson leading the way at quarterback, along with the return of running back RJ Harvey and receiver Kobe Hudson. Can coach Gus Malzahn find the right answers to replenish a line with just two starters back?



What to Watch on Defense: Getting tougher against the run is a priority after UCF ranked last in the Big 12 in rush defense last year. Tackles Lee Hunter and Ricky Barber are back, but ends Josh Celiscar and Tre'Mon Morris-Brash and a couple of key linebackers are gone.

10. TCU

What to Watch on Offense: Josh Hoover is expected to start at quarterback after directing the offense in the final six games of '23. This spring is all about developing the sophomore and restocking an offensive line that returns only one starter.



What to Watch on Defense: After allowing 27.8 points a game last season, coach Sonny Dykes opted to make a change at coordinator, hiring former Boise State head coach Andy Avalos to direct this unit. What tweaks or changes will Avalos make this spring? Improving the secondary was a priority from the portal, as seven transfers are joining the team for '24.

11. Colorado

What to Watch on Offense: After allowing 56 sacks last season, it's no secret the offensive line has to improve significantly for Colorado to make a bowl in '24.



What to Watch on Defense: What type of impact will new coordinator Robert Livingston make on this group? The Buffaloes return a solid foundation with seven starters back, but this unit allowed 34.8 points a contest and struggled to stop the run in '23.

12. Baylor

What to Watch on Offense: It will be a busy spring for Baylor, as new faces headline this unit in '24. Jake Spavital was hired to take over coordinator duties, and Toledo transfer Dequan Finn is slotted in as the starter at quarterback. Can that combination spark an attack that managed only 23.1 points a game in '23?



What to Watch on Defense: The Bears struggled (33.3 points a contest allowed) on this side of the ball last season, leading coach Dave Aranda to take over the play-calling duties. What tweaks will Aranda put on this group for the '24 campaign?

13. BYU

What to Watch on Offense: The quarterback battle. Will the Cougars leave spring with a clear winner between Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon?



What to Watch on Defense: The Cougars had the fewest sacks (11) of any team in the Big 12 last year. Can coordinator Jay Hill exit spring with a few more answers up front?

14. Cincinnati

What to Watch on Offense: The strength of coach Scott Satterfield's second offense rests up front on the offensive line and at running back. Will Indiana transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby claim a clear hold on the starting job?



What to Watch on Defense: This unit struggled in its Big 12 debut by allowing 30 points a game and 6.7 yards a snap. Satterfield hired Tyson Veidt away from Iowa State to turn this unit around. How much progress can the Bearcats find in spring ball?

15. Arizona State

What to Watch on Offense: For the Sun Devils to push for a bowl trip in coach Kenny Dillingham's second year, two priorities are clear in offseason workouts. Talented quarterback Jaden Rashada needs to take a step forward in his second year on campus, and the offensive line has to play better after an uneven (and injury-filled) '23 campaign.



What to Watch on Defense: Coordinator Brian Ward got the most out of this group last season and will have to spend the spring restocking a unit losing key pieces at every level. B.J. Green and Dashaun Mallory are gone up front, and linebacker Travion Brown will be missed in the middle. Ro Torrence and Chris Edmonds are big losses in the secondary.

16. Houston

What to Watch on Offense: Getting a read on Houston's offense in the spring will be tough with starting quarterback Donovan Smith expected to miss workouts due to shoulder surgery. The offensive line will be a work in progress under new coach Willie Fritz with four new starters.



What to Watch on Defense: There are holes to fill up front and overall improvement is needed after allowing 31.5 points a game last season. New coordinator Shiel Wood should get this unit on the right track in spring practice.