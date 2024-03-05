Skip to main content

Greg McElroy Names College Football Team That Was 'As Disappointing As It Gets' Last Year

In this story:

Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati Bearcats
Big 12

While talking on the most recent episode of the 'Always College Football' podcast this week, ESPN's Greg Mcelroy provided a breakdown of a few programs as we head into spring practice. 

McElroy touched on the Cincinnati Bearcats, who were the worst team in the Big 12 in 2023 after finishing with a 3-9 overall record. 

That was their first season in their new conference, and it did not go well, as McElroy pointed out on his show. 

"Quarterback is the question. No denying the quarterback is of the utmost importance to Cincinnati's progress this year. Let's look at what last year was. It was about as disappointing as it gets," he said. 

Last year, it was former Florida and Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones who served as the Bearcats' starting passer. He completed 61% of his passes for 2,219 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 560 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. 

Cincinnati hit the transfer portal hard, headlined by the addition of former Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby. 

"Now, to run this offense at the highest possible level, you have to have that dual threat capability and Sorsby has proven to be able to do just that," McElroy said. "He ran the ball pretty well, especially down the stretch. 276 yards rushing last year. He's 230 pounds, so he's a big bruising ball carrier, but the accuracy is an area where he needs to improve. That's not guaranteed that he's the starter, but all sign points to him when we tee it up in ‘24 he'll be QB number one."

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
CU football standout athlete Travis Hunter flashes a No. 1 with his finger after a win against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo.
College Football

Colorado Sends 5-Word Travis Hunter Message Days Before Heisman Ceremony

Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
College Football

Shedeur Sanders Posts 1-Word Reaction to Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy Statement

Georgia SEC championship shirt
College Football

ESPN Makes College Football Announcement After Conference Title Games

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Article

Colorado Football Posts 7-Word Reaction to Travis Hunter Being Named Heisman Finalist

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Article

Colorado Football Makes Bowl Game Announcement After CFP Reveal

USATSI_24933462
College Football

Big 12 Makes Cam Skattebo Announcement After Iowa State-Arizona State Game

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.