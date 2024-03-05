Greg McElroy Names College Football Team That Was 'As Disappointing As It Gets' Last Year

While talking on the most recent episode of the 'Always College Football' podcast this week, ESPN's Greg Mcelroy provided a breakdown of a few programs as we head into spring practice.

McElroy touched on the Cincinnati Bearcats, who were the worst team in the Big 12 in 2023 after finishing with a 3-9 overall record.

That was their first season in their new conference, and it did not go well, as McElroy pointed out on his show.

"Quarterback is the question. No denying the quarterback is of the utmost importance to Cincinnati's progress this year. Let's look at what last year was. It was about as disappointing as it gets," he said.

Last year, it was former Florida and Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones who served as the Bearcats' starting passer. He completed 61% of his passes for 2,219 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 560 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Cincinnati hit the transfer portal hard, headlined by the addition of former Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

"Now, to run this offense at the highest possible level, you have to have that dual threat capability and Sorsby has proven to be able to do just that," McElroy said. "He ran the ball pretty well, especially down the stretch. 276 yards rushing last year. He's 230 pounds, so he's a big bruising ball carrier, but the accuracy is an area where he needs to improve. That's not guaranteed that he's the starter, but all sign points to him when we tee it up in ‘24 he'll be QB number one."