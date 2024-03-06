Skip to main content

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick For The Cover Of College Football 25 Video Game

All the talk this offseason has surrounded around the upcoming release of the EA Sports College Football 25 video game. 

Scheduled for release this summer, fans of college football are eagerly awaiting its arrival, anticipating the game's number of exciting features and surprises. Among these, perhaps none is more anticipated than the unveiling of the cover athlete for this iconic game.

Kirk Herbstreit, who will be heavily featured in the game, joined his sons' podcast this week to discuss the game. While speaking about the cover athlete, Herbstreit revealed his pick. 

That would be Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, one of the most recognizable athletes in the nation, playing for his father Deion Sanders.

“I have no idea,” Herbstreit said. “Like last year, if you were doing this game and it was coming into last season, I would think that Caleb Williams would’ve been, probably the obvious choice. Even though there’s a lot of big names that emerged throughout the year. I feel like there’s a lot of guys going to the draft this year, a lot of the bigger names.”

That's when Sanders came to mind for Herbstreit.

“I think Shedeur Sanders is a massive name and a big following. I don’t know that,” he said, implying he does not know if Sanders will or will not be the athlete on the cover of the game.

There's also the possibility that the game releases multiple covers for the game, but Herbstreit was not sure of their plans. 

“I don’t know — are they saying one cover or are there going to be several covers? I haven’t heard,” Herbstreit said.

