Why Arch Manning Won't Be In The EA Sports College Football Video Game

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Big 12

Texas quarterback Arch Manning became the first player to publicly be confirmed not to be in the upcoming college football video game that is set to release this summer.

A Monday evening report confirmed that Manning will instead be focusing on improving his game, as he looks to slide into the Longhorns' backup quarterback role behind Quinn Ewers in 2024. While it's a personal decision, it obviously sparked outrage amongst fans who think he is doing it for attention or money. On Tuesday we learned the anti-climatic reason why fans will be stuck with "QB16" or "John Smith" when the game comes out.

In a report by ESPN's Mark Schlabach, it wasn't the money or even the fear the game would be like Madden. It was the fact that Manning isn't the starter for the Longhorns.

“Manning, who attempted only five passes in one game as Quinn Ewers’ backup in 2023, wanted to wait until ‘he was the guy’ at Texas, the source said,” Schlabach wrote.

While it may be frustrating to fans, Manning will now be able to avoid the discussions of what his rating will be, memes made of his video game character, and maybe even escape virtual transfer portal talk. It also shows how seriously he is taking his role, as he has also vowed to not pocket any NIL money until he is the starter. 

In an era where money and social media status is everything, Manning just wants to play football.

