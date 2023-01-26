Big Ten Football: Every Team's Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023

The deadline to enter college football's transfer portal prior to spring practice is officially closed, but player movement is expected to continue around the Big Ten for the next few months as teams look to land key commitments to shape rosters for the 2023 season. Most of the Big Ten's 14 teams were active in the portal, including playoff contenders Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan, while a standout haul of transfers could be enough to boost Wisconsin to the top of the Big Ten West under new coach Luke Fickell. New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule also was active in adding to the roster via the portal, as both sides of the ball received much-needed reinforcements. Indiana and Michigan State brought in double-digit transfers to bolster the roster for '23.

Which players are slated to make the biggest impact for their new team in 2023? Athlon Sports takes a look at all 14 teams in the Big Ten and picks the biggest impact transfer on offense and defense:

East Division

Indiana

Best Offensive Addition: QB Tayven Jackson (from Tennessee)

Connor Bazelak transferred to Bowling Green, and Dexter Williams II is on the mend from a serious knee injury suffered in the '22 season. Jackson - a four-star recruit in the '22 class - could start this fall.

Best Defensive Addition: DL Andre Carter (from Western Michigan)

Indiana's defense ranked last in the Big Ten in points allowed (33.9), so it's no surprise coach Tom Allen hit the portal hard for help. At least 10 transfers on defense are on their way to Bloomington to bolster the '23 group at all three levels. Carter was a standout performer in the trenches at Western Michigan, recording 28 tackles for a loss and 12.5 sacks over 47 games.

Related: Team-by-Team Additions from College Football Transfers

Maryland

Best Offensive Addition: WR Tyrese Chambers (from FIU)

Coach Mike Locksley addressed some of Maryland's biggest needs by reeling in two transfers at receiver and three along the offensive line. Chambers averaged 23.9 yards per catch at FIU (45 receptions) in '21 and grabbed 51 receptions for 544 yards in '22.

Best Defensive Addition: CB Ja'Quan Sheppard (from Cincinnati)

Sheppard had to wait his turn to start at cornerback behind standouts Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant at Cincinnati but finally got his chance in '22. The Florida native responded with a standout year, earning first-team All-AAC honors after recording 50 tackles and 10 pass breakups

Michigan

Best Offensive Addition: OL LaDarius Henderson (from Arizona State)/Drake Nugent (Stanford)

The Wolverines have two starters to replace up front, so there could be some shuffling of the returners to battle with the transfers in the lineup this spring. Expect Henderson and Nugent to factor into the starting five somewhere along the line.

Best Defensive Addition: LB Ernest Hausmann (from Nebraska)

After an impressive freshman season in Lincoln (54 tackles), Hausmann could emerge as one of the Big Ten's top linebackers in Ann Arbor next fall.

Related: College Football's Very Early Top 25 for 2023

Michigan State

Best Offensive Addition: RB Nathan Carter (UConn)/Jaren Mangham (USF)

The Spartans don't have a clear impact player, but coach Mel Tucker added a couple of solid tight ends and brought in Carter and Mangham to boost a ground game that ranked 12th in the Big Ten last season. Mangham was limited to four games in '22 but rushed for 671 yards and 15 touchdowns at USF the previous year. Carter was also limited (just five games) last season but accumulated 578 yards in '21.

Best Defensive Addition: DL Tunmise Adeleye (from Texas A&M)

Adeleye ranked as one of the top defensive linemen in the '22 signing class and opted to depart College Station after just a year on Texas A&M's campus. The Texas native played in just two games with the Aggies, but his size (6-4, 290) and talent boost a Michigan State front that ranked 12th in the Big Ten versus the run last year.

Ohio State

Best Offensive Addition: OL Victor Cutler (from ULM)

The Buckeyes have been quiet in the portal on the offensive side of the ball. Cutler played more than 1,000 snaps in three years at ULM, seeing time at left tackle, center and right tackle. With some significant turnover up front, Cutler could factor into the mix on the interior or provide solid depth this fall.

Best Defensive Addition: DB Ja'Had Carter (from Syracuse)

Help is needed in the secondary after an uneven season from this group in 2022. Carter spent most of his time playing safety or slot corner for the Orange last fall, accumulating three picks, three pass breakups and 36 tackles over 12 games.

Related: Projecting College Football's Starting QBs for 2023

Penn State

Best Offensive Addition: WR Dante Cephas (from Kent State)

With Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington departing Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions need to find new weapons for quarterback Drew Allar this offseason. Cephas fits that mold, as he was one of the top receivers in the MAC from 2021-22, catching 82 passes for 1,240 yards in '21 and 48 for 744 in an injury-shortened '22 campaign.

Best Defensive Addition: CB Storm Duck (from North Carolina)

Duck is Penn State's only defensive addition as of mid-January and his arrival will help fill the void left behind by Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback. Per PFF, Duck allowed 44 catches over 74 targets at North Carolina in '22.

Rutgers

Best Offensive Addition: WR Naseim Brantley (from Western Illinois)

Brantley is the only addition Rutgers has made on offense through the portal as of late January. The New Jersey native shined at FCS Western Illinois in '22, grabbing 53 receptions for 893 yards and nine touchdowns over 10 games. Prior to last year, Brantley caught 82 passes over 31 games at Sacred Heart.

Best Defensive Addition: CB Charles Amankwaa (from Akron)

Turnover in the secondary is a primary concern for coach Greg Schiano this offseason. Avery Young, Christian Braswell and Christian Izien have all moved on, which prompted the staff to hit the portal for help. Three transfers are on their way, with Amankwaa (48 tackles and three picks) potentially the one capable of producing the most impact.

West Division

Illinois

Best Offensive Addition: QB Luke Altmyer (from Ole Miss)

With Tommy DeVito and Art Sitkowski departing, Illinois has zero pass attempts among its returning quarterbacks. Altmyer (No. 21 QB by the 247Sports Composite in '20) adds experience (nine games played at Ole Miss) to a competition expected to feature Donovan Leary (the brother of Kentucky QB Devin Leary).

Best Defensive Addition: DB Nicario Harper (from Louisville)

With All-Big Ten performers Sydney Brown and Devon Witherspoon departing for the NFL, restocking the secondary is a top priority for new coordinator Aaron Henry. Harper started his career at Southern Miss and spent time at FCS Jacksonville State before playing in five games for the Cardinals last year.

Iowa

Best Offensive Addition: QB Cade McNamara (from Michigan)

Iowa quarterbacks combined for just seven touchdown passes, a completion rate of 55 percent, and a lackluster 156.7 passing yards a game. And with Alex Padilla transferring, and Spencer Petras on the mend from shoulder surgery, the Hawkeyes desperately needed a starter. McNamara checks off that box, as he arrives in Iowa City after throwing for 3,181 yards and 21 touchdowns with the Wolverines in 22 appearances.

Best Defensive Addition: N/A

Iowa has yet to sign a defensive transfer as of mid-January.

Related: Team-by-Team Additions from College Football Transfers

Minnesota

Best Offensive Addition: WR Elijah Spencer (from Charlotte)

Former Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler is an interesting addition, but Spencer edges him for the No. 1 spot here. The Charlotte transfer arrives at arguably a bigger position of need and starred in Conference USA last year by catching 57 passes for 943 yards and nine touchdowns.

Best Defensive Addition: LB Ryan Selig (from Western Michigan)

Mariano Sori-Marin (88 tackles in '22) leaves big shoes to fill at linebacker for Minnesota in '23. Selig's arrival alleviates some of that concern, as he tallied 63 stops (6.5 for a loss) in '21 and 72 (5.5) for Western Michigan last year.

Nebraska

Best Offensive Addition: QB Jeff Sims (from Georgia Tech)

It's tough to pick just one impact addition from Nebraska's portal haul, as former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert and Virginia receiver Billy Kemp IV are intriguing, and the Huskers added two potential offensive line starters as well. However, Sims gets the nod here, as his intriguing skill set (and untapped potential) should be a good fit for new coordinator Marcus Satterfield's scheme. Sims threw for 4,464 yards and 30 touchdowns and ran for 1,152 yards and 11 scores at Georgia Tech. He will have every opportunity to unseat Casey Thompson this offseason.

Best Defensive Addition: LB MJ Sherman (from Georgia)

Similar to the offense, we could go in a couple of different directions here. Sherman gets the edge, as he has the talent (a top-35 recruit by the 247Sports Composite in the 2020 signing class) and the skill set to fit in as an edge rusher under new defensive coordinator Tony White. The Maryland native recorded only 15 tackles in three years with the Bulldogs but has the opportunity to make an impact with a much more favorable path to playing time in Lincoln.

Related: Projecting College Football's Starting QBs for 2023

Northwestern

Best Offensive Addition: WR Camron Johnson (from Arizona State)

Northwestern is Johnson's third stop in his career after stints at Vanderbilt and Arizona State. Over five seasons of playing time, Johnson has recorded 134 catches for 1,317 yards and 10 touchdown grabs. He will fill the void left behind by Malik Washington (65 catches in '22).

Best Defensive Addition: N/A

As of late January, Northwestern has not made any additions through the portal on defense.

Purdue

Best Offensive Addition: QB Hudson Card (from Texas)

Aidan O'Connell's departure left a void for Purdue at quarterback next season, and the addition of an experienced option like Card should ease the transition for new Purdue coach Ryan Walters and coordinator Graham Harrell. In 21 appearances at Texas, Card threw for 1,523 yards and 11 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Best Defensive Addition: DL Isaiah Nichols (from Arkansas)

The Boilermakers lost three key defensive linemen (Jack Sullivan, Lawrence Johnson and Branson Deen) to transfer this offseason. Although Nichols didn't post massive numbers with the Razorbacks (79 tackles since '18), his size (6-3, 315) can immediately help to fill a void against the run or create havoc on the interior.

Related: College Football's Very Early Top 25 for 2023

Wisconsin

Best Offensive Addition: QB Tanner Mordecai (from SMU)

Changes are coming to Wisconsin's offense with Phil Longo coming from North Carolina to take over the play-calling duties. The Badgers desperately needed help at quarterback, and new coach Luke Fickell landed three for '23, with Mordecai expected to win the job. After starting his career at Oklahoma, Mordecai went to SMU and threw for 7,152 yards and 72 touchdowns over the last two years.

Best Defensive Addition: DB Jason Maitre (from Boston College)

Alexander Smith returns as an experienced corner for Wisconsin, but there are question marks surrounding the rest of the position for new coach Luke Fickell. Maitre could help in a couple of different roles, as he played snaps in the slot, at corner and at safety at Boston College.