2024 NFL Draft Odds Point To Jim Harbaugh Reuniting With Former College Football Superstar

Jim Harbaugh knows the city of Detroit well, having lived only 45 minutes away during his nine years coaching the Michigan Wolverines. With the 2024 NFL Draft taking place in the Motor City this April, he’ll also be familiar with several of the names coming into the NFL.

A record-setting 18 former Michigan Wolverine players were invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine this season and there's a good chance most of them get drafted. Running back Blake Corum could have declared for the draft in 2023, but decided to return for his final season (which was well worth it).

Right now, the L.A. Chargers are the betting favorite to land Corum according to Draft Kings Sports Book. This would mean Corum reunites with his former head coach Jim Harbaugh only a few miles away from where he ripped off one of his most iconic runs in the winged helmet.

The next highest odds aren’t even close to the Chargers +150. Considering Corum likely won’t go in the first round, especially if it’s to the Chargers, the site seems pretty confident Corum is reuniting with head coach Jim Harbaugh. You can compare those odds across several different sports betting sites on Gambling Joker.

Corum fulfilled one of his football dreams in early March by participating in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, but his draft stock might be set in stone according to these odds.