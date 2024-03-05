Former College Football Head Coach Fitting In Well As Elite Big Ten Assistant

The decision by former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly to leave his former school didn’t surprise too many college football fans as much as the job he left for. Kelly took over the offensive coordinator duties for the Ohio State Buckeyes after Bill O’Brien left to accept the head coaching job at Boston College.

While many might be scratching their heads as to why Kelly would accept a demotion at another school, his relationship with Buckeye head coach Ryan Day begins to make the decision a little more clear. Kelly not only coached Day while on the FCS New Hampshire Wildcats, but he also brought Day along with him at one of his NFL stops in San Francisco.

Now, Day is the boss and he wasted little time reminding his coaching mentor who’s in charge.

“He makes me call him ‘sir…He just said, ‘Can you do that Day 1?’ And I was like, ‘Alright, Ry,’” Kelly joked while speaking to members of the media on Tuesday.

The new coordinator will have an offense that looks considerably different from 2023. The Buckeyes will be without WR Marvin Harrison Jr., QB Kyle McCord, and TE Cade Stover, but he will have the returning talent of WR Emeka Egbuka, RB TreVeyon Henderson, transfer RB Quinshon Judkins, transfer QB Will Howard, and freshman WR Jeremiah Smith.