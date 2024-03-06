Chip Kelly explains why he is happier at Ohio State

The UCLA coaching saga this offseason was preventable, but nonetheless, it was a weird one.

After reports were confirmed that head coach Chip Kelly was set to be fired at the end of the season, Kelly ended up being retained after a strong finish to the season. It was evident amongst the fan base that it wasn't a popular decision, and all of the hot seat talks that had been occurring over the past year or so were going to pick right back up in 2024.

However, Kelly didn't let it get to that point and ended up ending his tenure in Westwood and taking a job elsewhere. After Ohio State went out and hired Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator, O'Brien went on to be hired as the head coach at Boston College shortly after, thus opening the role again.

Rather than be a sitting duck, Kelly went on to take the offensive coordinator role, and when talking to the media on Tuesday revealed it has him in a much happier place. Kelly explained that having a chance to focus solely on coaching a position and football in general and not other aspects that have seemingly overtaken coaches' lives was a major reason why he feels this way.

Kelly will have the tall task of choosing a starter quarterback between Kansas State transfer Will Howard, Devin Brown, and a couple of highly-touted recruits like Air Noland and Julian Sayin.

The Buckeyes are looking to end their drought against Michigan, and also return to the College Football Playoff.