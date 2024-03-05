College Football Fans Are Refusing to Believe This Ohio State WR is Only a Freshman

The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to have a tough time replacing star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2024 and beyond.

But if there's any team in the nation that may be able to pull it off, it's the Buckeyes - and Class of 2024 five-star wideout Jeremiah Smith could be the main reason why.

Smith, the No. 1 WR in the 2024 cycle, was spotted at an Ohio State spring practice this Tuesday morning.

His first appearance in the Scarlet and Gray had college football fans all thinking the same thing today - How in the world is he only a freshman?

At 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds, Smith looks to become the next great outside receiving threat at Ohio State.

The 2024 five-star recruit has already drawn comparisons to longtime NFL wideout Julio Jones and projects to see the field early during his collegiate career with the Buckeyes.

"One of the top prospects to come out of South Florida in the modern recruiting era and the type of wide receiver that will give opposing defenses fits given the rare combination of his size, speed and hands," 247Sports' Andrew Ivins said in his scouting report of Smith.