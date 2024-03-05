First Photo of Chip Kelly in Ohio State Buckeyes Gear Goes Viral

Longtime college football head coach Chip Kelly was officially introduced as Ohio State's next offensive coordinator this Tuesday morning.

Kelly, the head coach at UCLA from 2018 to 2023, joined Ohio State last month after the departure of briefly hired OC Bill O'Brien.

Take a look at the viral first photo of Kelly in Buckeyes' gear below (via 247Sports' Dave Biddle):

Kelly, 60, will be serving as an assistant coach this fall for the first time since 2008 - his final season as the OC at Oregon. He'd go on to land the Ducks' head coaching job that following offseason - a position he'd hold until taking the Philadelphia Eagles' head coaching position in 2013.

Look for the Ohio State offense to be one of the best in college football under Kelly in 2024.