Skip to main content

First Photo of Chip Kelly in Ohio State Buckeyes Gear Goes Viral

In this story:

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Big Ten

Longtime college football head coach Chip Kelly was officially introduced as Ohio State's next offensive coordinator this Tuesday morning. 

Kelly, the head coach at UCLA from 2018 to 2023, joined Ohio State last month after the departure of briefly hired OC Bill O'Brien

Take a look at the viral first photo of Kelly in Buckeyes' gear below (via 247Sports' Dave Biddle): 

Kelly, 60, will be serving as an assistant coach this fall for the first time since 2008 - his final season as the OC at Oregon. He'd go on to land the Ducks' head coaching job that following offseason - a position he'd hold until taking the Philadelphia Eagles' head coaching position in 2013.  

Look for the Ohio State offense to be one of the best in college football under Kelly in 2024. 

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Brutus Buckeye takes a selfie with Ohio State fans before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Brutus Buckeye takes a selfie with Ohio State fans before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Jake Paul
College Football

Jake Paul Announces His Favorite College Football Team Ahead of Playoff Weekend

ESPN's "College GameDay" analyst Kirk Herbstreit
College Football

Kirk Herbstreit Shares Honest Thoughts on Ohio State Ahead of College Football Playoff

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2).
College Football

Ohio State Announces Caleb Downs News Ahead of College Football Playoff

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
College Football

Jeremiah Smith Reveals Goal Ahead of College Football Playoff Matchup

USATSI_24830753
College Football

Ohio State Dealt Unfortunate News Ahead of College Football Playoff

IMG_4335
College Football

Rick Neuheisel Predicts National Championship Winner Without Hesitation

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.