RGIII Names Former Big Ten College Football Quarterback "Top-10" Pick

Robert Griffin III knows exactly what it’s like to take over an NFL franchise's starting quarterback role and the skills it takes to get there. He also knows what it’s like to see former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy play in person. He sees a lot more in McCarthy than many college football fans noticed during Michigan’s championship-winning season.

JJ McCarthy is worthy of a Top 10 Pick in the NFL Draft. 27-1 record as a starter. Protects the football. No moment is too big for him, makes tight window throws and routinely makes the RIGHT PLAY. Wasn’t asked to put the team on his back, but watch his tape and you will see it,” Griffin posted on X.

Griffin acknowledged that McCarthy is much more talented than a lot of people give him credit for. Most draft boards have McCarthy going somewhere after the top ten picks based on need, but that doesn’t mean a team won’t take a chance on McCarthy to have him develop behind a seasoned veteran.

