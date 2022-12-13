Bowl Game Predictions: College Football Picks for Every Bowl Game in 2022-23
College football’s 2022-23 bowl season kicks off on Friday, Dec. 16, and continues until the national championship in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9. With the bowl lineup set and confidence pools and pick’em contests set to start on Dec. 16, three editors for Athlon Sports share predictions for every bowl.
Two games are scheduled for Friday, six are slated for the first Saturday of action, and eight other matchups (including the New Orleans, Armed Forces, Boca Raton and Hawaii Bowls) are on tap before Christmas. No games are set to be played on Christmas Day, but the bowl slate resumes on the 26th with one contest and continues with matchups on Dec. 27-31 and again on Jan. 2. The usual New Year's Day slate falls on Jan. 2 this year, including the Cotton, Citrus and Rose Bowl.
The ninth College Football Playoff starts on Dec. 31, with Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The Peach Bowl caps the semifinal round with a showdown between Ohio State and Georgia.
Note: Number in parentheses indicates confidence in the prediction. A No. 41 ranking indicates more confidence in the prediction, while a lower number indicates less confidence in a pick. Keep track of the opt-outs, injuries and transfers that could impact bowl games here
Athlon Sports’ editors make their picks for every bowl game on the slate, including the national championship. Note: These picks may be updated throughout bowl season due to injury or opt-out information.
College Football's 2022-23 Bowl Predictions and Picks
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Bahamas: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
UAB (25)
UAB (25)
UAB (39)
Cure: UTSA vs. Troy
UTSA (11)
Troy (3)
UTSA (4)
Fenway: Cincinnati vs. Louisville
Cincinnati (10)
Cincinnati (5)
Cincinnati (16)
Las Vegas: Florida vs. Oregon State
Oregon State (34)
Oregon State (32)
Oregon State (19)
Jimmy Kimmel LA: Washington State vs. Fresno State
Fresno State (24)
Fresno State (24)
Washington State (23)
LendingTree: Rice vs. Southern Miss
Southern Miss (31)
Southern Miss (29)
Southern Miss (37)
New Mexico: SMU vs. BYU
BYU (8)
BYU (16)
SMU (22)
Frisco: North Texas vs. Boise State
Boise State (36)
Boise State (37)
Boise State (26)
Myrtle Beach: Marshall vs. UConn
Marshall (30)
Marshall (34)
Marshall (38)
Potato: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
San Jose State (20)
San Jose State (17)
San Jose State (14)
Boca Raton: Liberty vs. Toledo
Toledo (13)
Toledo (22)
Toledo (1)
New Orleans: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama
South Alabama (33)
South Alabama (33)
South Alabama (30)
Armed Forces: Baylor vs. Air Force
Air Force (12)
Baylor (13)
Baylor (29)
Independence: Louisiana vs. Houston
Houston (35)
Houston (36)
Houston (13)
Gasparilla: Wake Forest vs. Missouri
Wake Forest (14)
Wake Forest (14)
Wake Forest (9)
Hawaii: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State
San Diego State (23)
San Diego State (23)
San Diego State (12)
Quick Lane: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green
Bowling Green (22)
Bowling Green (20)
New Mexico State (17)
Camellia: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo
Georgia Southern (21)
Georgia Southern (19)
Georgia Southern (18)
First Responder: Memphis vs. Utah State
Memphis (3)
Memphis (9)
Memphis (41)
Birmingham: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
East Carolina (29)
East Carolina (30)
East Carolina (5)
Guaranteed Rate: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State (6)
Wisconsin (6)
Oklahoma State (15)
Military: UCF vs. Duke
Duke (15)
Duke (15)
Duke (7)
Liberty: Kansas vs. Arkansas
Arkansas (19)
Arkansas (21)
Arkansas (36)
Holiday: Oregon vs. North Carolina
Oregon (37)
Oregon (38)
Oregon (40)
Texas: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
Ole Miss (28)
Ole Miss (28)
Ole Miss (31)
Pinstripe: Syracuse vs. Minnesota
Minnesota (26)
Minnesota (26)
Minnesota (32)
Cheez-It: Oklahoma vs. Florida State
Florida State (39)
Florida State (39)
Florida State (2)
Alamo: Texas vs. Washington
Washington (16)
Washington (12)
Texas (25)
Duke's Mayo: Maryland vs. NC State
NC State (4)
NC State (4)
Maryland (21)
Sun: Pitt vs. UCLA
UCLA (32)
UCLA (31)
UCLA (27)
Gator: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
South Carolina (2)
South Carolina (2)
South Carolina (6)
Arizona: Ohio vs. Wyoming
Wyoming (7)
Ohio (7)
Ohio (20)
Orange: Tennessee vs. Clemson
Clemson (27)
Clemson (27)
Clemson (8)
Sugar: Alabama vs. Kansas State
Kansas State (1)
Kansas State (1)
Alabama (28)
Music City: Iowa vs. Kentucky
Kentucky (5)
Kentucky (8)
Kentucky (10)
Fiesta (CFP Semifinal): TCU vs. Michigan
Michigan (40)
Michigan (41)
Michigan (35)
Peach (CFP Semifinal): Ohio State vs. Georgia
Georgia (41)
Georgia (40)
Georgia (33)
ReliaQuest: Mississippi State vs. Illinois
Illinois (18)
Illinois (18)
Illinois (3)
Cotton: Tulane vs. USC
USC (9)
USC (10)
USC (24)
Citrus: LSU vs. Purdue
LSU (38)
LSU (35)
LSU (34)
Rose: Penn State vs. Utah
Penn State (17)
Utah (11)
Penn State (11)