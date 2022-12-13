Bowl Game Predictions: College Football Picks for Every Bowl Game in 2022-23

Athlon editors pick the winner for every bowl game and how confident they are in that selection.

College football’s 2022-23 bowl season kicks off on Friday, Dec. 16, and continues until the national championship in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9. With the bowl lineup set and confidence pools and pick’em contests set to start on Dec. 16, three editors for Athlon Sports share predictions for every bowl.

Two games are scheduled for Friday, six are slated for the first Saturday of action, and eight other matchups (including the New Orleans, Armed Forces, Boca Raton and Hawaii Bowls) are on tap before Christmas. No games are set to be played on Christmas Day, but the bowl slate resumes on the 26th with one contest and continues with matchups on Dec. 27-31 and again on Jan. 2. The usual New Year's Day slate falls on Jan. 2 this year, including the Cotton, Citrus and Rose Bowl.

The ninth College Football Playoff starts on Dec. 31, with Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The Peach Bowl caps the semifinal round with a showdown between Ohio State and Georgia.

Note: Number in parentheses indicates confidence in the prediction. A No. 41 ranking indicates more confidence in the prediction, while a lower number indicates less confidence in a pick. Keep track of the opt-outs, injuries and transfers that could impact bowl games here

Athlon Sports’ editors make their picks for every bowl game on the slate, including the national championship. Note: These picks may be updated throughout bowl season due to injury or opt-out information.