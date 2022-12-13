Skip to main content

Bowl Game Predictions: College Football Picks for Every Bowl Game in 2022-23

Athlon editors pick the winner for every bowl game and how confident they are in that selection.

College football’s 2022-23 bowl season kicks off on Friday, Dec. 16, and continues until the national championship in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9. With the bowl lineup set and confidence pools and pick’em contests set to start on Dec. 16, three editors for Athlon Sports share predictions for every bowl.

Related: Ranking All 41 College Football Bowl Games From Must-See to Must-Miss

Two games are scheduled for Friday, six are slated for the first Saturday of action, and eight other matchups (including the New Orleans, Armed Forces, Boca Raton and Hawaii Bowls) are on tap before Christmas. No games are set to be played on Christmas Day, but the bowl slate resumes on the 26th with one contest and continues with matchups on Dec. 27-31 and again on Jan. 2. The usual New Year's Day slate falls on Jan. 2 this year, including the Cotton, Citrus and Rose Bowl. 

The ninth College Football Playoff starts on Dec. 31, with Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The Peach Bowl caps the semifinal round with a showdown between Ohio State and Georgia.

Note: Number in parentheses indicates confidence in the prediction. A No. 41 ranking indicates more confidence in the prediction, while a lower number indicates less confidence in a pick. Keep track of the opt-outs, injuries and transfers that could impact bowl games here

Athlon Sports’ editors make their picks for every bowl game on the slate, including the national championship. Note: These picks may be updated throughout bowl season due to injury or opt-out information.

College Football's 2022-23 Bowl Predictions and Picks

Steven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Bahamas: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

UAB (25)

UAB (25)

UAB (39)

Cure: UTSA vs. Troy

UTSA (11)

Troy (3)

UTSA (4)

Fenway: Cincinnati vs. Louisville

Cincinnati (10)

Cincinnati (5)

Cincinnati (16)

Las Vegas: Florida vs. Oregon State

Oregon State (34)

Oregon State (32)

Oregon State (19)

Jimmy Kimmel LA: Washington State vs. Fresno State

Fresno State (24)

Fresno State (24)

Washington State (23)

LendingTree: Rice vs. Southern Miss

Southern Miss (31)

Southern Miss (29)

Southern Miss (37)

New Mexico: SMU vs. BYU

BYU (8)

BYU (16)

SMU (22)

Frisco: North Texas vs. Boise State

Boise State (36)

Boise State (37)

Boise State (26)

Myrtle Beach: Marshall vs. UConn

Marshall (30)

Marshall (34)

Marshall (38)

Potato: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

San Jose State (20)

San Jose State (17)

San Jose State (14)

Boca Raton: Liberty vs. Toledo

Toledo (13)

Toledo (22)

Toledo (1)

New Orleans: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama

South Alabama (33)

South Alabama (33)

South Alabama (30)

Armed Forces: Baylor vs. Air Force

Air Force (12)

Baylor (13)

Baylor (29)

Independence: Louisiana vs. Houston

Houston (35)

Houston (36)

Houston (13)

Gasparilla: Wake Forest vs. Missouri

Wake Forest (14)

Wake Forest (14)

Wake Forest (9)

Hawaii: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State

San Diego State (23)

San Diego State (23)

San Diego State (12)

Quick Lane: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green

Bowling Green (22)

Bowling Green (20)

New Mexico State (17)

Camellia: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

Georgia Southern (21)

Georgia Southern (19)

Georgia Southern (18)

First Responder: Memphis vs. Utah State

Memphis (3)

Memphis (9)

Memphis (41)

Birmingham: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

East Carolina (29)

East Carolina (30)

East Carolina (5)

Guaranteed Rate: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State (6)

Wisconsin (6)

Oklahoma State (15)

Military: UCF vs. Duke

Duke (15)

Duke (15)

Duke (7)

Liberty: Kansas vs. Arkansas

Arkansas (19)

Arkansas (21)

Arkansas (36)

Holiday: Oregon vs. North Carolina

Oregon (37)

Oregon (38)

Oregon (40)

Texas: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss (28)

Ole Miss (28)

Ole Miss (31)

Pinstripe: Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Minnesota (26)

Minnesota (26)

Minnesota (32)

Cheez-It: Oklahoma vs. Florida State

Florida State (39)

Florida State (39)

Florida State (2)

Alamo: Texas vs. Washington

Washington (16)

Washington (12)

Texas (25)

Duke's Mayo: Maryland vs. NC State

NC State (4)

NC State (4)

Maryland (21)

Sun: Pitt vs. UCLA

UCLA (32)

UCLA (31)

UCLA (27)

Gator: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

South Carolina (2)

South Carolina (2)

South Carolina (6)

Arizona: Ohio vs. Wyoming

Wyoming (7)

Ohio (7)

Ohio (20)

Orange: Tennessee vs. Clemson

Clemson (27)

Clemson (27)

Clemson (8)

Sugar: Alabama vs. Kansas State

Kansas State (1)

Kansas State (1)

Alabama (28)

Music City: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Kentucky (5)

Kentucky (8)

Kentucky (10)

Fiesta (CFP Semifinal): TCU vs. Michigan

Michigan (40)

Michigan (41)

Michigan (35)

Peach (CFP Semifinal): Ohio State vs. Georgia

Georgia (41)

Georgia (40)

Georgia (33)

ReliaQuest: Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Illinois (18)

Illinois (18)

Illinois (3)

Cotton: Tulane vs. USC

USC (9)

USC (10)

USC (24)

Citrus: LSU vs. Purdue

LSU (38)

LSU (35)

LSU (34)

Rose: Penn State vs. Utah

Penn State (17)

Utah (11)

Penn State (11)