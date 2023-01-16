Breaking: Big Ten Assistant Coach Fired On Sunday Night

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In the midst of a slate of NFL playoff games on Sunday that had the football world's attention, Penn State shook up their coaching staff in a significant way.

The team fired receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, ending a tenure with the program that dated back to 2020.

Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports relayed Penn State's statement on Stubblefield's dismissal.

The program remained relatively tight-lipped on the rationale behind Stubblefield's firing, instead thanking him for his efforts and citing the need for a change.

Stubblefield, a former Purdue standout who had stints in the NFL and Canadian Football League, acknowledged Penn State fans on Twitter after news broke.

"I'm so proud of the contributions the wide receivers have made to this team. It has been an honor to help develop a first round draft pick, at this institution, for the first time since 2003," Stubblefield wrote.

"I am elated to have been part of a team that went 11-2, culminating in a Rose Bowl victory...It has been a privilege to work alongside some of the great minds in all of college football."

As Stubblefield made mention of, the Nittany Lions enjoyed a Rose Bowl victory on the heels of an 11-2 season. He's a young coach with a wealth of experience, and should Stubblefield choose to test the market he will assuredly have jobs to pick from.