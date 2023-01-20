Breaking: Deion Sanders, Colorado Land Commitment From Five-Star Defensive Back

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

He's done it again.

For the second year in a row, Deion Sanders has flipped the nation's top-ranked defensive back recruit from an ACC power.

Now, both players will be on his roster when Sanders makes his FBS debut at Colorado next season.

Cormani McClain, ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 12 overall prospect and top cornerback in the country in the Class of 2023, announced on Thursday evening that he will play his college football at Colorado. McClain had previously been committed to Miami.

Assuming he signs at Colorado, McClain will become the fourth five-star prospect to ever play for the Buffaloes and the first since 2008. He's the third-highest rated recruit in program history.

While McClain's recruitment has featured plenty of drama, his announcement was quite understated. In a video tweeted by Carl Reed of 247Sports, he simply said "I'll be playing at Colorado."

McClain, who starred at Lakeland High School in Florida, initially committed to Mario Cristobal and Miami on Oct. 27. However, when he did not sign with the Hurricanes during December's early signing period, speculation began to fly that he might look to play his college football elsewhere. Alabama, Florida and Texas were among the many schools that made a bid to land McClain in recent weeks.

At Colorado, McClain should line up opposite Travis Hunter Jr. Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2022, played under Sanders at Jackson State and has since followed him to Colorado.

The two highly-hyped defensive backs will make their FBS debuts on a big stage. Colorado is set to open its 2023 season, and the Sanders era, against defending national runner-up TCU on Sept. 2.