Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Target

The Deion Sanders era is in bloom for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Coach Prime's tenure hasn't been without twists and turns, as the program hasn't been perfect in the recruiting process. Most notably, 5-star recruit Johntay Cook II signed elsewhere after his mother criticized Sanders' practices.

But Sanders and the program secured a major coup Sunday, landing defensive lineman Jordan Domineck. On3 had the scoop.

It's a transfer that Domineck has since confirmed on his social media platform. Along with the simple caption "I'm comin'," Domineck posted a graphic of himself adorned in a Colorado uniform.

Arkansas' loss will be Colorado's significant gain. While the Razorbacks ended their 2022 campaign with a Liberty Bowl win over Kansas, the program played to a 7-6 record.

Arkansas hasn't been able to replicate the success experienced under coach Bobby Petrino in 2010 and 2011, leading a budding star like Domineck to seek greener pastures.

Domineck will bring polish to Sanders' defensive corps and is likely to be viewed in a leadership capacity. Jordan thrived in his lone year with Arkansas, recording 7.5 sacks, but has four seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets under his belt as well.

It's a major pickup for Colorado and one that should mutually benefit Sanders and Domineck.