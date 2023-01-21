Breaking: Ed Reed's College Coaching Tenure Is Already Over

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, Bethune-Cookman followed the recent trend of a few other historically-black, FCS schools in hiring a big-name former NFL player to lead its football program. Reports emerged that former University of Miami and Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed would coach the Wildcats on Dec. 27.

Less than four weeks later, Reed's tenure has come to an end before it ever began.

Reed released a statement on Saturday morning that he has been informed by Bethune-Cookman officials that the school won't be ratifying his contract.

According to Reed, the sticking point between him and the school was "the resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program." He claims that the university had agreed to an acceptable deal in principle but did not follow through.

"Bethune-Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program," Reed wrote. "It's my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being. However, after weeks of negotiation I've been informed that the University won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes."

Reed also wrote that, since he won't be coaching this fall, he will center his time and effort around his Ed Reed Foundation.

Reed had previously dipped his toe into coaching since his retirement in 2013. The NFL Hall of Famer served as the defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2016 and had off-field roles with the University of Miami, his alma mater, each of the past three seasons.

The job at Bethune-Cookman would have been his first head-coaching gig.

It's rare to see a coaching hire fall through after being announced by the school, as Reed's was more than three weeks ago, and especially this late in the process. No reports have yet indicated who the Wildcats might target instead.