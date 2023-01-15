Breaking: Georgia Football Player, Staff Member Died Early Sunday Morning

Sanford Stadium © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The college football community received heartbreaking news this Sunday morning.

Devin Willock, a 20-year-old offensive lineman on the Georgia football team, and Chandler LeCroy, a member of Kirby Smart's recruiting staff, were killed in a car accident early Sunday morning.

Two more members of the Georgia football team were involved in the vehicular accident. They are both in stable condition.

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy," the UGA Athletic Association said in a statement. "Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel."

A devastating development in Athens this Sunday morning. The news comes less than a week after the Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Willock was a three-star recruit out of New Jersey coming out of high school.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the Georgia football family during this difficult morning.