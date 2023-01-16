Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Makes Official Decision On 2023 Coaching Plans

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh will remain the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines next season, University President Santa Ono announced in an update this Monday afternoon.

"I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines," Ono said in a statement today.

"That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. #GoBlue!"

This is the second year in a row that Harbaugh has flirted with leaving Michigan before returning to the program.

After last season, Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but chose to come back to the collegiate coaching ranks. He was similarly rumored to be in talks with the Broncos about their open head coaching position this offseason.

With all of that being said, however, Harbaugh will remain with the Wolverines in 2023.

He'll look to win a third consecutive Big 10 title next season as well as qualify for the team's third straight appearance in the College Football Playoff.