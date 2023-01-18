Breaking: Michigan Coach Reportedly Being Investigated For 'Computer Access Crimes'

Michigan football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave while being investigated for "a report of computer access crimes," according to an ESPN report. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Not only is the Michigan football program currently dealing with allegations of NCAA infractions, with head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly facing a Level I violation, a new report has emerged that a prominent member of Harbaugh's staff is the subject of a police investigation.

Co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave while the university's police department investigates "a report of computer access crimes," according to Pete Thamel and Dan Murphy of ESPN.

The incident in question reportedly occurred in December in Schembechler Hall, the team's football facility.

Details of the allegations are scarce. However, according to the ESPN report, several unmarked police vehicles showed up at Weiss' Ann Arbor home last week in what appeared to be a police raid.

Weiss "has not been with the team or in the building recently," per the report, nor has he been on the road recruiting for the Wolverines.

Weiss released a brief statement to ESPN, which read:

"I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators. I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

The 39-year-old Weiss finished his second season with the Wolverines in 2022 and his first as co-offensive coordinator, having been promoted from quarterbacks coach following the departure of Josh Gattis to Miami. He shares the play-calling duties with offensive line coach Sherrone Moore.

Weiss previously spent two seasons on Harbaugh's staff as a graduate assistant at Stanford, then spent 12 years in various roles under John Harbaugh, Jim's brother, with the Baltimore Ravens. The Wolverines have won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff during both of Weiss' seasons with the team.

The investigation into Weiss represents the latest drama among the Michigan coaching staff since the Wolverines' season ended at the hands of TCU on Dec. 31. In addition to the football program receiving a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, Harbaugh has openly flirted with a return to the NFL, interviewing with the Denver Broncos last week. However, Michigan president Santa Ono released a statement Monday saying Harbaugh would remain at Michigan.

Even if Harbaugh is indeed back in 2023, it looks like there's some real uncertainty about whether he'll have one of his top offensive assistants at his disposal.