Breaking: Michigan Fires Co-Offensive Coordinator

A few days after reports emerged that Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss had been placed on administrative leave, the school announced Friday that his leave will be permanent.

Athletics director Warde Manuel released a statement that Weiss has been terminated. Weiss, who has been on Jim Harbaugh's staff each of the past two seasons, coached the Wolverines' quarterbacks and split offensive coordinator duties with offensive line coach Sherrone Moore in 2022.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday that Weiss was being investigated by university police for "computer access crimes" that allegedly occurred in Schembechler Hall, the Michigan football facility. Manuel did not elaborate on the status of the investigation.

"After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss," his statement read. "Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter."

The only public comment Weiss has made on the matter was given to ESPN earlier in the week.

"I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators," he said. "I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

Michigan won the Big Ten and earned inclusion in the College Football Playoff during each of Weiss' two seasons on the staff. Prior to his tenure with the Wolverines, Weiss spent 12 seasons on the staff of John Harbaugh, Jim's brother, with the Baltimore Ravens.

The firing of Weiss continues a tumultuous few weeks for the Michigan football program. The school has also seen Harbaugh flirt with a return to the NFL, even interviewing with the Denver Broncos, and has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA.

While we now know that Harbaugh will return to Michigan in 2023, whether or not he will face NCAA sanctions remains to be seen. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported Thursday that the negotiated resolution between Michigan and the NCAA has reached an impasse.

Despite all the drama, the Wolverines are expected to be one of the top teams in college football again next season. Athlon Sports ranks them No. 2 in our Way Too Early Top 25 for the 2023 campaign.