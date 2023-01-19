Breaking: Nebraska Lands Transfer Commitment From Former Five-Star Recruit

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Since taking over at Nebraska, new head coach Matt Rhule has been busy in the transfer portal.

Thursday, he may have added his most talented piece yet.

Arik Gilbert, a former five-star recruit in the Class of 2020 who most recently played for Georgia, has committed to the Cornhuskers, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Gilbert has had an up-and-down college career that has seen him change schools several times. But there's no denying his talent.

Gilbert, rated as the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 tight end in his class, committed to LSU out of high school. As a true freshman in 2020, Gilbert caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

Following the season, he entered the transfer portal. He briefly committed to Florida, although about a month later he re-opened his recruitment. Gilbert then committed to Georgia but spent quite a bit of the 2021 season away from the team. He found himself playing behind the elite duo of Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers this year but still managed to catch two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown in three games.

Gilbert entered the transfer portal on Dec. 21, meaning he was not with the Georgia team for its victories in the Peach Bowl or the national championship game.

Gilbert is the second former Georgia player to transfer to Nebraska in recent days, joining defensive end MJ Sherman, who announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers on Monday.

Gilbert should be able to serve as a unique weapon for quarterback Jeff Sims, who announced last month that he would transfer to Nebraska from Georgia Tech and is widely expected to start behind center.