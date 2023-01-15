Breaking: Notable Alabama Receiver Enters Transfer Portal On Saturday

The Alabama Crimson Tide appear to have lost a former three-star wideout to the transfer portal this Saturday.

Tyler Harrell, a 2022 Crimson Tide transfer from Louisville, entered the portal for the second time in two seasons today according to On3Sports' Matt Zenitz.

He tallied 18 grabs for 523 yards and six touchdowns with the Cardinals in 2021.

Ranked as 247Sports' No. 135 wideout in the Class of 2018, Harrell committed to Louisville on December 20th, 2017.

After failing to make much of an impact during his first two years with the Cardinals, Harrell burst onto the scene in his 2021 redshirt sophomore season.

His 29.1 average yards per reception comfortably led the team in 2021, as did his six receiving scores.

Unfortunately, after transferring to Alabama this past offseason, Harrell suffered a foot injury ahead of his 2022 campaign. Sidelined in all but six games this season for Alabama, the wideout managed to nab just two receptions for 18 yards.

Harrell will be entering his final year of collegiate eligibility in 2023.

