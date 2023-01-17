Breaking: Ohio State Buckeyes Pick Up Pac-12 Transfer Quarterback

The Ohio State football program added a transfer quarterback on Tuesday. © Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State got word Monday that it is losing star quarterback C.J. Stroud, as the two-time Heisman finalist officially declared for the NFL Draft.

Tuesday, the Buckeyes added a new player to their quarterback room.

According to Austin Ward of Rivals, former Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia plans to transfer to Ohio State for his final season of eligibility.

"Ohio State is adding quarterback depth with Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia coming aboard for his final season of eligibility," Ward tweeted.

Gebbia appeared in 12 games during his Oregon State career, starting five of them. He completed 64.0 percent of his passes and threw five touchdowns compared to four interceptions. He also scored another four times as a rusher or receiver.

Gebbia missed the entire 2021 season due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the Beavers' win over Oregon to close the 2020 season. He never reclaimed his starting job afterward.

Gebbia figures to represent a depth addition for the Buckeyes. Ohio State has just two scholarship quarterbacks remaining on its roster following the news of Stroud's departure in Kyle McCord and Devin Miller. Ryan Day's team will also add a four-star signee next season in Lincoln Kienholz.

The experience of Gebbia, who will be a sixth-year senior in 2023, figures to make his a valuable voice to have in the quarterback room.

Not only will Ohio State have a new quarterback leading its offense next season, but a new coach, as well. Last week, the Buckeyes promoted wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator after Kevin Wilson got hired to be the head coach at Tulsa.