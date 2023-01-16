Breaking: Quentin Johnston Makes Official Decision on 2023 NFL Draft

Quentin Johnston has made up his mind.

The TCU standout receiver decided to forego his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday.

"I have made the decision to leave TCU and chase my lifelong dream of being in the NFL and have officially declared!" Johnston said in a statement posted to his Instagram. "TCU community, family, friends — I love you all. GO FROGS."

Johnston caught 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns this season. He had four games with at least 100 yards receiving and averaged 17.8 yards per catch, which ranked 25th in the FBS.

The 6'4", 215-pound receiver had over 2,000 career receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Both rank within the top-10 in TCU history.

ESPN's latest mock draft predicts Johnston will be drafted by the Houston Texans with the 12th overall pick. If that's the case and the Texans draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick, it'd be an exciting landing spot for Johnston, who could dominate the receiver room with his catch radius and big-playmaking abilities.

Johnston has caught for more yards this season than any Texans receiver, who all failed to crack 700 yards.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins April 27.