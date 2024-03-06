Skip to main content

College Football Analyst Identifies the 'Most-Hated' Team of All Time

Some teams just exude an energy that's easy to hate.

According to college football analyst Brad Crawford of 247Sports, the title for the "most-hated" team of all time goes to the 1986 Miami Hurricanes.

The birth of swag, so they say. Miami was so talented in this era, the Hurricanes caused instant chaos for the opposition. This is when "The U" became college football's bad boys. Then-Sports Illustrated writer Rick Reilly said it best, "Miami may be the only squad in America that has its team picture taken from the front and from the side."

On a team loaded with future NFL talent, coach Jimmy Johnson basically didn’t believe in suspensions and handled all disciplinary action in-house. That included several slap-on-the-wrist penalties for alleged shoplifting and fraud infractions. Miami's swag wasn't enough in the national championship game against Penn State after the Hurricanes infamously stepped off the plane in military fatigues. Heisman-winning Miami quarterback Vinny Testaverde threw five interceptions and the Hurricanes fell, 14-10, for their only loss of the season. The widespread hate started the previous season when Johnson and the Hurricanes blasted Notre Dame by 51 points in a "Catholics vs. Criminals" showdown. Over five seasons with the Hurricanes, Johnson went 52-9 with a national title in 1987 and three top-3 finishes, putting together one of the greatest runs of all-time.

While "The U" took the No. 1 spot, there were several other notable programs that made Crawford's list. Four to the top-10 "most-hated" teams hailed from the SEC.

Take a look at Crawford's full top-10 list here.

