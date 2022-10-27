College Football Games on TV Today (Thursday, Oct. 27)

Week 9 of the 2022 college football season gets started with three games on Thursday, Oct. 27. Two ranked teams are in action and all three matchups are conference pairings.

Related: College Football Predictions for Every Game in Week 9

So if you're wondering "What college football games are on today?" know this: There are three involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Thursday, Oct. 27.

Note: Games are ordered by start time. All times are ET.

Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, live stream on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Virginia Tech has lost four in a row, something the Hokies haven't done in 30 years. NC State also is coming off of a loss but the Wolfpack need just one more win to become bowl eligible while Tech pretty much needs to run the table the rest of the way to have a shot at the postseason.

Louisiana at Southern Miss, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2, live stream on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Both Sun Belt teams have won two in a row so something has to give in Hattiesburg. The Golden Eagles are just a game behind the West Division leaders but the Ragin' Cajuns can make things more interesting down the stretch with a road victory.

No. 14 Utah at Washington State, 10 p.m. on FS1, live stream on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Utah needs a win to stay in the chase for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and has beaten Washington State three times in a row. The Cougars have been scuffling as of late and must face a Utes team that's clicking on offense right now.

How to Watch College Football This Season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Networks, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.