College Football Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Every 2022-23 Bowl Game

College football’s 2022-23 bowl season features 41 matchups, and Athlon’s editors are here with picks against the spread (ATS) for every postseason contest. The bowls begin on Dec. 16 and continue with 14 other games before Christmas. The post-Christmas slate starts on Dec. 26 and continues with games every day until Jan. 1. The bowl slate resumes on Jan. 2 with four games, including the Rose, Cotton and Citrus. The CFB Playoff takes place on Dec. 31 with TCU-Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Georgia-Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The title game slated for Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Calif.

Which teams will cover the spread or beat the odds in all 41 bowl games? Here are Athlon editors' picks (ATS) for every postseason matchup:

Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Every 2022-23 Bowl Game

SpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Bahamas: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

UAB -11

Miami (Ohio)

UAB

UAB

Cure: UTSA vs. Troy

TROY -1.5

UTSA

Troy

UTSA

Fenway: Cincinnati vs. Louisville

LOU -1

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Las Vegas: Florida vs. Oregon State

ORST -10

Florida

Oregon State

Florida

Jimmy Kimmel LA: Washington State vs. Fresno State

FRES -3

Fresno State

Fresno State

Washington State

LendingTree: Rice vs. Southern Miss

USM -6.5

Southern Miss

Southern Miss

Southern Miss

New Mexico: SMU vs. BYU

SMU -5.5

SMU

BYU

SMU

Frisco: North Texas vs. Boise State

BOIS -10.5

Boise State

Boise State

North Texas

Myrtle Beach: Marshall vs. UConn

MRSH -10

UConn

UConn

Marshall

Potato: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

SJSU -3.5

San Jose State

San Jose State

Eastern Michigan

Boca Raton: Liberty vs. Toledo

TOL -4.5

Liberty

Toledo

Liberty

New Orleans: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama

USA -8

WKU

South Alabama

South Alabama

Armed Forces: Baylor vs. Air Force Bowl

BAY -6.5

Air Force

Air Force

Baylor

Independence: Louisiana vs. Houston

HOU -6.5

Houston

Houston

Louisiana

Gasparilla: Wake Forest vs. Missouri

WF -1

Wake Forest

Wake Forest

Missouri

Hawaii: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State

SDSU -7

Middle Tennessee

San Diego State

Middle Tennessee

Quick Lane: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green

BG -3

Bowling Green

Bowling Green

New Mexico State

Camellia: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

GASO -3.5

Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern

First Responder: Memphis vs. Utah State

MEM -7

Memphis

Memphis

Memphis

Birmingham: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

ECU -9

Coastal Carolina

East Carolina

Coastal Carolina

Guaranteed Rate: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

WIS -3

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Military: UCF vs. Duke

DUKE -1.5

Duke

Duke

Duke

Liberty: Kansas vs. Arkansas

ARK -3

Kansas

Arkansas

Arkansas

Holiday: Oregon vs. North Carolina

ORE -14

North Carolina

North Carolina

Oregon

Texas: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

MISS -3.5

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Pinstripe: Syracuse vs. Minnesota

MINN -7.5

Minnesota

Minnesota

Minnesota

Cheez-It: Oklahoma vs. Florida State

FSU -7.5

Florida State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Alamo: Texas vs. Washington

TEX -5

Washington

Washington

Texas

Duke's Mayo: Maryland vs. NC State

MD -1.5

NC State

NC State

Maryland

Sun: Pitt vs. UCLA

UCLA -6

UCLA

UCLA

UCLA

Gator: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

ND -2

South Carolina

South Carolina

South Carolina

Arizona: Ohio vs. Wyoming

EVEN

Wyoming

Ohio

Ohio

Orange: Tennessee vs. Clemson

CLEM -6.5

Tennessee

Clemson

Tennessee

Sugar: Alabama vs. Kansas State

ALA -3

Kansas State

Kansas State

Kansas State

Music City: Iowa vs. Kentucky

IOWA -2.5

Kentucky

Kentucky

Iowa

Fiesta (CFP Semifinal): TCU vs. Michigan

MICH -7.5

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Peach (CFP Semifinal): Ohio State vs. Georgia

UGA -6.5

Georgia

Georgia

Ohio State

ReliaQuest: Mississippi State vs. Illinois

ILL -2

Illinois

Illinois

Illinois

Cotton: Tulane vs. USC

USC -1.5

USC

USC

USC

Citrus: LSU vs. Purdue

LSU -10.5

LSU

LSU

LSU

Rose: Penn State vs. Utah

UTAH -2.5

Penn State

Utah

Penn State