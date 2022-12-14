College Football Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Every 2022-23 Bowl Game
College football’s 2022-23 bowl season features 41 matchups, and Athlon’s editors are here with picks against the spread (ATS) for every postseason contest. The bowls begin on Dec. 16 and continue with 14 other games before Christmas. The post-Christmas slate starts on Dec. 26 and continues with games every day until Jan. 1. The bowl slate resumes on Jan. 2 with four games, including the Rose, Cotton and Citrus. The CFB Playoff takes place on Dec. 31 with TCU-Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Georgia-Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The title game slated for Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Calif.
Which teams will cover the spread or beat the odds in all 41 bowl games? Here are Athlon editors' picks (ATS) for every postseason matchup:
Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Every 2022-23 Bowl Game
|Spread
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Bahamas: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
UAB -11
Miami (Ohio)
UAB
UAB
Cure: UTSA vs. Troy
TROY -1.5
UTSA
Troy
UTSA
Fenway: Cincinnati vs. Louisville
LOU -1
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Las Vegas: Florida vs. Oregon State
ORST -10
Florida
Oregon State
Florida
Jimmy Kimmel LA: Washington State vs. Fresno State
FRES -3
Fresno State
Fresno State
Washington State
LendingTree: Rice vs. Southern Miss
USM -6.5
Southern Miss
Southern Miss
Southern Miss
New Mexico: SMU vs. BYU
SMU -5.5
SMU
BYU
SMU
Frisco: North Texas vs. Boise State
BOIS -10.5
Boise State
Boise State
North Texas
Myrtle Beach: Marshall vs. UConn
MRSH -10
UConn
UConn
Marshall
Potato: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
SJSU -3.5
San Jose State
San Jose State
Eastern Michigan
Boca Raton: Liberty vs. Toledo
TOL -4.5
Liberty
Toledo
Liberty
New Orleans: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama
USA -8
WKU
South Alabama
South Alabama
Armed Forces: Baylor vs. Air Force Bowl
BAY -6.5
Air Force
Air Force
Baylor
Independence: Louisiana vs. Houston
HOU -6.5
Houston
Houston
Louisiana
Gasparilla: Wake Forest vs. Missouri
WF -1
Wake Forest
Wake Forest
Missouri
Hawaii: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State
SDSU -7
Middle Tennessee
San Diego State
Middle Tennessee
Quick Lane: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green
BG -3
Bowling Green
Bowling Green
New Mexico State
Camellia: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo
GASO -3.5
Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern
First Responder: Memphis vs. Utah State
MEM -7
Memphis
Memphis
Memphis
Birmingham: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
ECU -9
Coastal Carolina
East Carolina
Coastal Carolina
Guaranteed Rate: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
WIS -3
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
Military: UCF vs. Duke
DUKE -1.5
Duke
Duke
Duke
Liberty: Kansas vs. Arkansas
ARK -3
Kansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Holiday: Oregon vs. North Carolina
ORE -14
North Carolina
North Carolina
Oregon
Texas: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
MISS -3.5
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Pinstripe: Syracuse vs. Minnesota
MINN -7.5
Minnesota
Minnesota
Minnesota
Cheez-It: Oklahoma vs. Florida State
FSU -7.5
Florida State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Alamo: Texas vs. Washington
TEX -5
Washington
Washington
Texas
Duke's Mayo: Maryland vs. NC State
MD -1.5
NC State
NC State
Maryland
Sun: Pitt vs. UCLA
UCLA -6
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
Gator: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
ND -2
South Carolina
South Carolina
South Carolina
Arizona: Ohio vs. Wyoming
EVEN
Wyoming
Ohio
Ohio
Orange: Tennessee vs. Clemson
CLEM -6.5
Tennessee
Clemson
Tennessee
Sugar: Alabama vs. Kansas State
ALA -3
Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas State
Music City: Iowa vs. Kentucky
IOWA -2.5
Kentucky
Kentucky
Iowa
Fiesta (CFP Semifinal): TCU vs. Michigan
MICH -7.5
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Peach (CFP Semifinal): Ohio State vs. Georgia
UGA -6.5
Georgia
Georgia
Ohio State
ReliaQuest: Mississippi State vs. Illinois
ILL -2
Illinois
Illinois
Illinois
Cotton: Tulane vs. USC
USC -1.5
USC
USC
USC
Citrus: LSU vs. Purdue
LSU -10.5
LSU
LSU
LSU
Rose: Penn State vs. Utah
UTAH -2.5
Penn State
Utah
Penn State