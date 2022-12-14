College Football Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Every 2022-23 Bowl Game

College football’s 2022-23 bowl season features 41 matchups, and Athlon’s editors are here with picks against the spread (ATS) for every postseason contest. The bowls begin on Dec. 16 and continue with 14 other games before Christmas. The post-Christmas slate starts on Dec. 26 and continues with games every day until Jan. 1. The bowl slate resumes on Jan. 2 with four games, including the Rose, Cotton and Citrus. The CFB Playoff takes place on Dec. 31 with TCU-Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Georgia-Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The title game slated for Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Calif.

Which teams will cover the spread or beat the odds in all 41 bowl games? Here are Athlon editors' picks (ATS) for every postseason matchup:

Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Every 2022-23 Bowl Game