College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 0
The 2022 college football season officially begins on Saturday, Aug. 27 with 11 games on tap, and Athlon Sports is back with predictions and picks for every contest. Although no ranked teams are slated for this Saturday, plenty of matchups bring intrigue to the first weekend of action. Nebraska takes on Northwestern in Ireland at Noon ET for what should be the most intriguing matchup of the day. The Cornhuskers are entering a make-or-break year under coach Scott Frost, while the Wildcats hope to get back on track after a disappointing 3-9 mark last fall. Big Ten rival Illinois takes on Wyoming at 4 p.m. ET, while Florida State looks to knock off the offseason rust against Duquesne and get ready for a showdown versus LSU next Sunday. The night slate of action features a couple of intriguing games. North Texas at UTEP might be the most competitive matchup of Week 0, while Vanderbilt travels to Honolulu to take on Hawaii.
Each week, Athlon Sports’ editors will pick every game in the FBS ranks. Follow us on Twitter: (@AthlonSports)
College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 0
|Game
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Austin Peay at WKU
WKU
WKU
WKU
Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland)
Nebraska
Nebraska
Nebraska
Idaho State at UNLV
UNLV
UNLV
UNLV
UConn at Utah State
Utah State
Utah State
Utah State
Wyoming at Illinois
Illinois
Illinois
Illinois
Duquesne at Florida State
Florida State
Florida State
Florida State
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
FAU
Charlotte
FAU
Florida A&M at North Carolina
North Carolina
North Carolina
North Carolina
North Texas at UTEP
North Texas
UTEP
North Texas
Nevada at New Mexico State
Nevada
Nevada
Nevada
Vanderbilt at Hawaii
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt