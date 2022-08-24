College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 0

The 2022 college football season officially begins on Saturday, Aug. 27 with 11 games on tap, and Athlon Sports is back with predictions and picks for every contest. Although no ranked teams are slated for this Saturday, plenty of matchups bring intrigue to the first weekend of action. Nebraska takes on Northwestern in Ireland at Noon ET for what should be the most intriguing matchup of the day. The Cornhuskers are entering a make-or-break year under coach Scott Frost, while the Wildcats hope to get back on track after a disappointing 3-9 mark last fall. Big Ten rival Illinois takes on Wyoming at 4 p.m. ET, while Florida State looks to knock off the offseason rust against Duquesne and get ready for a showdown versus LSU next Sunday. The night slate of action features a couple of intriguing games. North Texas at UTEP might be the most competitive matchup of Week 0, while Vanderbilt travels to Honolulu to take on Hawaii.

Each week, Athlon Sports’ editors will pick every game in the FBS ranks. Follow us on Twitter: (@AthlonSports)