College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 1

College football's Week 1 slate for the 2022 season features 83 games, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Related: Ranking All 83 College Football Games in Week 1

The Week 1 action begins on Thursday night with 16 games, including Penn State-Purdue, West Virginia-Pitt and Central Michigan-Oklahoma State. Eight matchups are slated for Friday, with Virginia Tech-Old Dominion, Illinois-Indiana and TCU-Colorado as the top contests. The first wave of games on Saturday features Sam Houston-Texas A&M, Colorado State-Michigan, NC State-East Carolina and North Carolina-Appalachian State. The afternoon window includes a high-profile showdown between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, along with Cincinnati-Arkansas, Houston-UTSA and BYU-USF. The first night slate includes Utah-Florida, Utah State-Alabama, Notre Dame-Ohio State and Louisville-Syracuse. The late-night window features Boise State-Oregon State and Kent State-Washington. Florida State and LSU meet in New Orleans on Sunday, while Clemson and Georgia Tech match up on Monday night in Atlanta.

Each week, Athlon Sports’ editors will pick every game in the FBS ranks. Follow us on Twitter: (@AthlonSports)