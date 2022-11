College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 10

College football's Week 10 slate for the 2022 season features 60 total games, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

The Week 10 slate got off to an early start with a pair of MAC games on Tuesday night (those predictions were included in last week's table). There will be two more on Wednesday (Central Michigan-Northern Illinois, Western Michigan-Bowling Green), as well as a pair of games on Thursday (UTEP-Rice, Appalachian State-Coastal Carolina). Then it's a Friday tripleheader of UMass-UConn, Duke-Boston College, and some Pac-12 After Dark action between Oregon State and Washington.

On Saturday, Air Force and Army get things started a little earlier in Arlington, Texas, followed by a 12 p.m. ET slate of games that includes Ohio State-Northwestern, Texas Tech-TCU, North Carolina-Virginia, Minnesota-Nebraska, and Florida-Texas A&M. The mid-afternoon slate is highlighted by the huge No. 1 vs. No. 2 (according to the initial College Football Playoff rankings) showdown between Tennessee and Georgia. Other matchups in this window include Oregon-Colorado, Penn State-Indiana, Michigan State-Illinois, Oklahoma State-Kansas, Syracuse-Pitt, Liberty-Arkansas, UCF-Memphis, and Baylor-Oklahoma. That evening, Alabama at LSU and Clemson at Notre Dame headline the first wave, which also includes Texas-Kansas State, Florida State-Miami, BYU-Boise State, Michigan-Rutgers, and Wake Forest-NC State. The busy day of action concludes with California-USC, UCLA-Arizona State, Hawaii-Fresno State, and Colorado State-San Jose State.

