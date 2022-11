College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 11

College football's Week 11 slate for the 2022 season features 65 total games, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Once again the action got started on Tuesday with a MAC tripleheader, including the "Battle of the Bricks" between archrivals Ohio and Miami (Ohio) (those picks were included in last week's table). MACtion continues with three more games on Wednesday (Northern Illinois-Western Michigan, Buffalo-Central Michigan, and Kent State-Bowling Green), followed by Tulsa at Memphis and Georgia Southern at Louisiana on Thursday Night. Then, college football's version of "Friday Night Lights" finds East Carolina taking on Cincinnati, Colorado at USC, and Fresno State-UNLV in Las Vegas to wrap things up.

On Saturday, the big games during the 12 p.m. ET window include LSU-Arkansas, Purdue-Illinois, Oklahoma-West Virginia, Missouri-Tennessee, and Notre Dame facing Navy in Baltimore. Later in the afternoon, there are a pair of Top 25 matchups (Alabama at Ole Miss, UCF at Tulane) as Nebraska-Michigan, Louisville-Clemson, Wisconsin-Iowa, Iowa State-Oklahoma State, and South Carolina-Florida. The first wave of games in the evening is highlighted by TCU-Texas, Washington-Oregon (both Top 25 showdowns), as well as Mississippi State-Georgia, Kansas State-Baylor, North Carolina-Wake Forest, and Texas A&M-Auburn. The final set of games will happen out west with Arizona-UCLA, Stanford-Utah, San Jose State-San Diego State, and a few others putting a bow on another loaded Saturday on the college gridiron.

