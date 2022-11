College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 12

College football's Week 12 slate for the 2022 season features 66 total games, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

MACtion got things started with two games on Tuesday night, which saw Bowling Green become bowl eligible following a last-second touchdown to defeat Toledo (those picks were included in last week's table). The conference has three more games on tap on Wednesday, including a rivalry contest between Western Michigan and Central Michigan. There's just one college game (SMU-Tulane) scheduled for Thursday with USF-Tulsa and San Diego State-New Mexico both taking place on Friday night.

The early wave of games on Saturday features TCU at Baylor in a key Big 12 matchup as well as Illinois-Michigan, Wisconsin-Nebraska, Florida-Vanderbilt, and Boston College-Notre Dame. The mid-afternoon window includes Georgia-Kentucky, Miami-Clemson, Texas-Kansas, and the rivalry game between Iowa and Minnesota. The late-afternoon window also will feature the latest installment of the Big Game between Stanford and California. That evening, the marquee matchups include a crosstown rivalry showdown between USC and UCLA, as well as Tennessee-South Carolina, Ole Miss-Arkansas, and Bedlam between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. The last set of games on Saturday features a rematch of last year's Pac-12 title game between Utah and Oregon, as well as Colorado at Washington, and a handful of Mountain West matchups.

Coastal Carolina was supposed to play Virginia in Charlottesville, but that game was canceled following the tragic on-campus shooting on Sunday night that took the lives of three UVA football players and injured another as well as a female student.

Each week, Athlon Sports’ editors will pick every game in the FBS ranks. Follow us on Twitter: (@AthlonSports)

Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois (Wed.) Miami (Ohio) Miami (Ohio) Northern Illinois Eastern Michigan at Kent State (Wed.) Kent State Kent State Eastern Michigan Western Michigan at Central Michigan (Wed.) Central Michigan Central Michigan Central Michigan SMU at Tulane (Thurs.) Tulane Tulane Tulane San Diego State at New Mexico (Fri.) San Diego State San Diego State San Diego State USF at Tulsa (Fri.) Tulsa Tulsa Tulsa Navy at UCF UCF UCF UCF Austin Peay at Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Wisconsin at Nebraska Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Florida at Vanderbilt Florida Florida Florida Northwestern at Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue Indiana at Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Duke at Pitt Pitt Pitt Pitt Virginia Tech at Liberty Liberty Liberty Liberty UConn at Army Army UConn Army Louisiana at Florida State Florida State Florida State Florida State ETSU at Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State UMass at Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M UTSA at Rice UTSA UTSA UTSA Kansas State at West Virginia Kansas State Kansas State Kansas State Washington State at Arizona Washington State Washington State Washington State Houston at East Carolina East Carolina East Carolina East Carolina Georgia State at James Madison James Madison James Madison James Madison North Alabama at Memphis Memphis Memphis Memphis Oregon State at Arizona State Oregon State Oregon State Oregon State Boston College at Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Old Dominion at Appalachian State Appalachian State Appalachian State Appalachian State Ohio State at Maryland Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Miami at Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Penn State at Rutgers Penn State Penn State Penn State Texas at Kansas Texas Texas Texas NC State at Louisville Louisville Louisville Louisville South Alabama at Southern Miss South Alabama South Alabama South Alabama Akron at Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee Florida Atlantic Florida Atlantic Florida Atlantic Louisiana Tech at Charlotte Charlotte Louisiana Tech Charlotte ULM at Troy Troy Troy Troy Utah Tech at BYU BYU BYU BYU Cincinnati at Temple Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati WKU at Auburn Auburn Auburn WKU FIU at UTEP UTEP UTEP UTEP Arkansas State at Texas State Texas State Texas State Texas State Georgia Tech at North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina Marshall at Georgia Southern Marshall Marshall Marshall Tennessee at South Carolina Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Texas Tech at Iowa State Iowa State Texas Tech Iowa State Boise State at Wyoming Boise State Boise State Boise State New Mexico State at Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Syracuse at Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest UAB at LSU LSU LSU LSU Colorado at Washington Washington Washington Washington Colorado State at Air Force Air Force Air Force Air Force San Jose State at Utah State San Jose State San Jose State San Jose State Fresno State at Nevada Fresno State Fresno State Fresno State UNLV at Hawaii UNLV UNLV UNLV Illinois at Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan TCU at Baylor TCU TCU TCU Georgia at Kentucky Georgia Georgia Georgia Iowa at Minnesota Iowa Minnesota Minnesota Stanford at California California California California Ole Miss at Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Ole Miss Oklahoma State at Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma USC at UCLA USC USC USC Utah at Oregon Oregon Utah Oregon Ball State at Miami (Ohio) (Tues.) Miami (Ohio) Miami (Ohio) Miami (Ohio) Bowling Green at Ohio (Tues.) Ohio Ohio Ohio

Podcast: Week 12 Preview, Predictions and Picks Against the Spread + Reaction to CFB Playoff Top 25 Rankings

Note: The Coastal Carolina-Virginia game that was scheduled for Nov. 19 was canceled following the tragic on-campus shooting that occurred this past Sunday night in Charlottesville.