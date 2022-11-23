College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 13

Skip to main content
Week 13 College Football Betting Preview
The last full week of the 2022 college football regular season features 63 total games spread out across three days, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

The Thanksgiving week slate started on Tuesday with the final two MACtion games of the season as Ohio clinched the East Division title with a win over Bowling Green and Miami (Ohio) secured bowl eligibility with a come-from-behind victory against Ball State (those picks were included in last week's table). On Thursday, the Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss shares the Turkey Day spotlight with a trio of NFL games. But business picks up on Black Friday with 13 scheduled contests, including a pivotal one between Tulane and Cincinnati with a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on the line. There also are several in-state rivalry matchups, including Florida-Florida State, NC State-North Carolina, Baylor-Texas, and Arizona-Arizona State, as well as Nebraska-Iowa and Arkansas-Missouri.

There are even more rivalry games on the docket for Saturday, including some of the biggest in the sport. The final full of the regular season gets started with The Game between Michigan and Ohio State, and the label certainly fits this season given the stakes for the two undefeated archrivals. Other games in the early window include Georgia Tech-Georgia and South Carolina-Clemson. Later in the afternoon, it's the Iron Bowl from Tuscaloosa with Auburn needing a win over Alabama to become bowl eligible. There's also Oregon-Oregon State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Louisville-Kentucky, Iowa State-TCU, and Michigan State-Penn State.

The featured games during the evening include a big showdown between historic rivals Notre Dame and USC, as well as LSU-Texas A&M, Kansas-Kansas State, Tennessee-Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma-Texas Tech. Saturday concludes with a trio of games out west, including the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State.

Virginia was supposed to play Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Saturday, but that game was canceled in the aftermath of the tragic on-campus shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13 that took the lives of three UVA football players and injured another as well as a female student. The Cavaliers had previously canceled their scheduled Nov. 19 home game with Coastal Carolina.

Each week, Athlon Sports’ editors will pick every game in the FBS ranks. Follow us on Twitter: (@AthlonSports)

Steven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (Thanksgiving)

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Tulane at Cincinnati (Fri.)

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Baylor at Texas (Fri.)

Texas

Texas

Texas

Utah State at Boise State (Fri.)

Boise State

Boise State

Boise State

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (Fri.)

Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan

Toledo at Western Michigan (Fri.)

Toledo

Toledo

Toledo

Arizona State at Arizona (Fri.)

Arizona

Arizona

Arizona

NC State at North Carolina (Fri.)

North Carolina

North Carolina

North Carolina

Arkansas at Missouri (Fri.)

Arkansas

Arkansas

Arkansas

New Mexico at Colorado State (Fri.)

Colorado State

Colorado State

Colorado State

Nebraska at Iowa (Fri.)

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

UCLA at California (Fri.)

UCLA

UCLA

UCLA

Florida at Florida State (Fri.)

Florida State

Florida State

Florida State

Wyoming at Fresno State (Fri.)

Fresno State

Fresno State

Fresno State

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Coastal Carolina at James Madison

James Madison

James Madison

James Madison

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Rutgers at Maryland

Maryland

Maryland

Maryland

WKU at Florida Atlantic

WKU

WKU

WKU

Georgia State at Marshall

Marshall

Marshall

Marshall

Old Dominion at South Alabama

South Alabama

South Alabama

South Alabama

Army at UMass

Army

Army

Army

New Mexico State at Liberty

Liberty

Liberty

Liberty

Kent State at Buffalo

Buffalo

Buffalo

Buffalo

East Carolina at Temple

East Carolina

East Carolina

East Carolina

Akron at Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois

Rice at North Texas

North Texas

North Texas

North Texas

Louisville at Kentucky

Kentucky

Louisville

Kentucky

Troy at Arkansas State

Troy

Troy

Troy

Purdue at Indiana

Purdue

Purdue

Purdue

Illinois at Northwestern

Illinois

Illinois

Illinois

Wake Forest at Duke

Wake Forest

Wake Forest

Wake Forest

Memphis at SMU

SMU

SMU

Memphis

UAB at Louisiana Tech

UAB

UAB

UAB

UTEP at UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

Hawaii at San Jose State

San Jose State

San Jose State

San Jose State

Iowa State at TCU

TCU

TCU

TCU

Michigan State at Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

Utah at Colorado

Utah

Utah

Utah

Louisiana at Texas State

Louisiana

Louisiana

Louisiana

Southern Miss at ULM

Southern Miss

Southern Miss

Southern Miss

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern

Appalachian State

Appalachian State

Appalachian State

Middle Tennessee at FIU

Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee

Nevada at UNLV

UNLV

UNLV

UNLV

UCF at USF

UCF

UCF

UCF

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Tennessee

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Syracuse at Boston College

Syracuse

Syracuse

Syracuse

Tulsa at Houston

Houston

Houston

Houston

Pitt at Miami

Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

Air Force at San Diego State

Air Force

Air Force

Air Force

BYU at Stanford

BYU

BYU

Stanford

South Carolina at Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Washington at Washington State

Washington

Washington

Washington

Kansas at Kansas State

Kansas State

Kansas State

Kansas State

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Minnesota

Minnesota

LSU at Texas A&M

LSU

LSU

LSU

Oregon at Oregon State

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Auburn at Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Notre Dame at USC

USC

USC

USC

Michigan at Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Michigan

Note: The Virginia-Virginia Tech game that was scheduled for Nov. 26 was canceled in the aftermath of the tragic on-campus shooting that occurred on Nov. 13 in Charlottesville.