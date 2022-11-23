College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 13
The last full week of the 2022 college football regular season features 63 total games spread out across three days, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
The Thanksgiving week slate started on Tuesday with the final two MACtion games of the season as Ohio clinched the East Division title with a win over Bowling Green and Miami (Ohio) secured bowl eligibility with a come-from-behind victory against Ball State (those picks were included in last week's table). On Thursday, the Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss shares the Turkey Day spotlight with a trio of NFL games. But business picks up on Black Friday with 13 scheduled contests, including a pivotal one between Tulane and Cincinnati with a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on the line. There also are several in-state rivalry matchups, including Florida-Florida State, NC State-North Carolina, Baylor-Texas, and Arizona-Arizona State, as well as Nebraska-Iowa and Arkansas-Missouri.
There are even more rivalry games on the docket for Saturday, including some of the biggest in the sport. The final full of the regular season gets started with The Game between Michigan and Ohio State, and the label certainly fits this season given the stakes for the two undefeated archrivals. Other games in the early window include Georgia Tech-Georgia and South Carolina-Clemson. Later in the afternoon, it's the Iron Bowl from Tuscaloosa with Auburn needing a win over Alabama to become bowl eligible. There's also Oregon-Oregon State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Louisville-Kentucky, Iowa State-TCU, and Michigan State-Penn State.
The featured games during the evening include a big showdown between historic rivals Notre Dame and USC, as well as LSU-Texas A&M, Kansas-Kansas State, Tennessee-Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma-Texas Tech. Saturday concludes with a trio of games out west, including the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State.
Virginia was supposed to play Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Saturday, but that game was canceled in the aftermath of the tragic on-campus shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13 that took the lives of three UVA football players and injured another as well as a female student. The Cavaliers had previously canceled their scheduled Nov. 19 home game with Coastal Carolina.
Each week, Athlon Sports’ editors will pick every game in the FBS ranks. Follow us on Twitter: (@AthlonSports)
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Mississippi State at Ole Miss (Thanksgiving)
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Tulane at Cincinnati (Fri.)
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Baylor at Texas (Fri.)
Texas
Texas
Texas
Utah State at Boise State (Fri.)
Boise State
Boise State
Boise State
Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (Fri.)
Eastern Michigan
Eastern Michigan
Eastern Michigan
Toledo at Western Michigan (Fri.)
Toledo
Toledo
Toledo
Arizona State at Arizona (Fri.)
Arizona
Arizona
Arizona
NC State at North Carolina (Fri.)
North Carolina
North Carolina
North Carolina
Arkansas at Missouri (Fri.)
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
New Mexico at Colorado State (Fri.)
Colorado State
Colorado State
Colorado State
Nebraska at Iowa (Fri.)
Iowa
Iowa
Iowa
UCLA at California (Fri.)
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
Florida at Florida State (Fri.)
Florida State
Florida State
Florida State
Wyoming at Fresno State (Fri.)
Fresno State
Fresno State
Fresno State
Georgia Tech at Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
Coastal Carolina at James Madison
James Madison
James Madison
James Madison
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
Rutgers at Maryland
Maryland
Maryland
Maryland
WKU at Florida Atlantic
WKU
WKU
WKU
Georgia State at Marshall
Marshall
Marshall
Marshall
Old Dominion at South Alabama
South Alabama
South Alabama
South Alabama
Army at UMass
Army
Army
Army
New Mexico State at Liberty
Liberty
Liberty
Liberty
Kent State at Buffalo
Buffalo
Buffalo
Buffalo
East Carolina at Temple
East Carolina
East Carolina
East Carolina
Akron at Northern Illinois
Northern Illinois
Northern Illinois
Northern Illinois
Rice at North Texas
North Texas
North Texas
North Texas
Louisville at Kentucky
Kentucky
Louisville
Kentucky
Troy at Arkansas State
Troy
Troy
Troy
Purdue at Indiana
Purdue
Purdue
Purdue
Illinois at Northwestern
Illinois
Illinois
Illinois
Wake Forest at Duke
Wake Forest
Wake Forest
Wake Forest
Memphis at SMU
SMU
SMU
Memphis
UAB at Louisiana Tech
UAB
UAB
UAB
UTEP at UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
Hawaii at San Jose State
San Jose State
San Jose State
San Jose State
Iowa State at TCU
TCU
TCU
TCU
Michigan State at Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
Utah at Colorado
Utah
Utah
Utah
Louisiana at Texas State
Louisiana
Louisiana
Louisiana
Southern Miss at ULM
Southern Miss
Southern Miss
Southern Miss
Appalachian State at Georgia Southern
Appalachian State
Appalachian State
Appalachian State
Middle Tennessee at FIU
Middle Tennessee
Middle Tennessee
Middle Tennessee
Nevada at UNLV
UNLV
UNLV
UNLV
UCF at USF
UCF
UCF
UCF
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Tennessee
Vanderbilt
Tennessee
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Syracuse at Boston College
Syracuse
Syracuse
Syracuse
Tulsa at Houston
Houston
Houston
Houston
Pitt at Miami
Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
Air Force at San Diego State
Air Force
Air Force
Air Force
BYU at Stanford
BYU
BYU
Stanford
South Carolina at Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Washington at Washington State
Washington
Washington
Washington
Kansas at Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas State
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Minnesota
Minnesota
LSU at Texas A&M
LSU
LSU
LSU
Oregon at Oregon State
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Auburn at Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Notre Dame at USC
USC
USC
USC
Michigan at Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Michigan
Podcast: Week 13 Preview, Predictions & Picks Against the Spread. Breakdown of the Latest CFB Playoff Rankings and Coaching News and Rumors
