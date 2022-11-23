College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 13

The last full week of the 2022 college football regular season features 63 total games spread out across three days, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

The Thanksgiving week slate started on Tuesday with the final two MACtion games of the season as Ohio clinched the East Division title with a win over Bowling Green and Miami (Ohio) secured bowl eligibility with a come-from-behind victory against Ball State (those picks were included in last week's table). On Thursday, the Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss shares the Turkey Day spotlight with a trio of NFL games. But business picks up on Black Friday with 13 scheduled contests, including a pivotal one between Tulane and Cincinnati with a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on the line. There also are several in-state rivalry matchups, including Florida-Florida State, NC State-North Carolina, Baylor-Texas, and Arizona-Arizona State, as well as Nebraska-Iowa and Arkansas-Missouri.

There are even more rivalry games on the docket for Saturday, including some of the biggest in the sport. The final full of the regular season gets started with The Game between Michigan and Ohio State, and the label certainly fits this season given the stakes for the two undefeated archrivals. Other games in the early window include Georgia Tech-Georgia and South Carolina-Clemson. Later in the afternoon, it's the Iron Bowl from Tuscaloosa with Auburn needing a win over Alabama to become bowl eligible. There's also Oregon-Oregon State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Louisville-Kentucky, Iowa State-TCU, and Michigan State-Penn State.

The featured games during the evening include a big showdown between historic rivals Notre Dame and USC, as well as LSU-Texas A&M, Kansas-Kansas State, Tennessee-Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma-Texas Tech. Saturday concludes with a trio of games out west, including the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State.

Virginia was supposed to play Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Saturday, but that game was canceled in the aftermath of the tragic on-campus shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13 that took the lives of three UVA football players and injured another as well as a female student. The Cavaliers had previously canceled their scheduled Nov. 19 home game with Coastal Carolina.

Each week, Athlon Sports’ editors will pick every game in the FBS ranks. Follow us on Twitter: (@AthlonSports)

Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Mississippi State at Ole Miss (Thanksgiving) Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Tulane at Cincinnati (Fri.) Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Baylor at Texas (Fri.) Texas Texas Texas Utah State at Boise State (Fri.) Boise State Boise State Boise State Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (Fri.) Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan Toledo at Western Michigan (Fri.) Toledo Toledo Toledo Arizona State at Arizona (Fri.) Arizona Arizona Arizona NC State at North Carolina (Fri.) North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina Arkansas at Missouri (Fri.) Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas New Mexico at Colorado State (Fri.) Colorado State Colorado State Colorado State Nebraska at Iowa (Fri.) Iowa Iowa Iowa UCLA at California (Fri.) UCLA UCLA UCLA Florida at Florida State (Fri.) Florida State Florida State Florida State Wyoming at Fresno State (Fri.) Fresno State Fresno State Fresno State Georgia Tech at Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Coastal Carolina at James Madison James Madison James Madison James Madison West Virginia at Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Rutgers at Maryland Maryland Maryland Maryland WKU at Florida Atlantic WKU WKU WKU Georgia State at Marshall Marshall Marshall Marshall Old Dominion at South Alabama South Alabama South Alabama South Alabama Army at UMass Army Army Army New Mexico State at Liberty Liberty Liberty Liberty Kent State at Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo East Carolina at Temple East Carolina East Carolina East Carolina Akron at Northern Illinois Northern Illinois Northern Illinois Northern Illinois Rice at North Texas North Texas North Texas North Texas Louisville at Kentucky Kentucky Louisville Kentucky Troy at Arkansas State Troy Troy Troy Purdue at Indiana Purdue Purdue Purdue Illinois at Northwestern Illinois Illinois Illinois Wake Forest at Duke Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Memphis at SMU SMU SMU Memphis UAB at Louisiana Tech UAB UAB UAB UTEP at UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA Hawaii at San Jose State San Jose State San Jose State San Jose State Iowa State at TCU TCU TCU TCU Michigan State at Penn State Penn State Penn State Penn State Utah at Colorado Utah Utah Utah Louisiana at Texas State Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana Southern Miss at ULM Southern Miss Southern Miss Southern Miss Appalachian State at Georgia Southern Appalachian State Appalachian State Appalachian State Middle Tennessee at FIU Middle Tennessee Middle Tennessee Middle Tennessee Nevada at UNLV UNLV UNLV UNLV UCF at USF UCF UCF UCF Tennessee at Vanderbilt Tennessee Vanderbilt Tennessee Oklahoma at Texas Tech Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Syracuse at Boston College Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse Tulsa at Houston Houston Houston Houston Pitt at Miami Pitt Pitt Pitt Air Force at San Diego State Air Force Air Force Air Force BYU at Stanford BYU BYU Stanford South Carolina at Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Washington at Washington State Washington Washington Washington Kansas at Kansas State Kansas State Kansas State Kansas State Minnesota at Wisconsin Wisconsin Minnesota Minnesota LSU at Texas A&M LSU LSU LSU Oregon at Oregon State Oregon Oregon Oregon Auburn at Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Notre Dame at USC USC USC USC Michigan at Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Michigan

Podcast: Week 13 Preview, Predictions & Picks Against the Spread. Breakdown of the Latest CFB Playoff Rankings and Coaching News and Rumors

Note: The Virginia-Virginia Tech game that was scheduled for Nov. 26 was canceled in the aftermath of the tragic on-campus shooting that occurred on Nov. 13 in Charlottesville.