College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 14

It's championship weekend in college football with 10 conference title games on tap and a pair of regular-season makeup contests, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Akron and Buffalo get things started on Friday with a makeup of their Nov. 19 MAC game that was postponed due to the massive snowstorm that hit upstate New York earlier that week. This game is critical for the Bulls, who will become bowl eligible with a win over the Zips. That night, the first two conference champions will be crowned with North Texas facing UTSA in San Antonio for the Conference USA title, while Utah and USC will meet for the second time this season in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. The Trojans can exact some payback for their only loss so far, by one to the Utes in Salt Lake City back on Oct. 15, and also secure their spot in the College Football Playoff.

The rest of the conference championship games are on Saturday, starting with the MAC (Toledo vs. Ohio) from Detroit and the Big 12 (Kansas State vs. TCU) in Arlington, Texas. The undefeated Horned Frogs also are positioned to claim a playoff berth but don't want to plant any doubt in the committee's mind when they take on the Wildcats. Later in the afternoon, New Mexico State will host FCS Valparaiso to make up for its Oct. 22 scheduled game against San Jose State that was postponed due to a death within the Spartans' program earlier that week. The Aggies enter this game at 5-6 and are hoping to get a waiver from the NCAA when it comes to their bowl eligibility because of the unusual circumstances.

Elsewhere on Saturday afternoon, the Sun Belt (Coastal Carolina at Troy) and Mountain West (Fresno State at Boise State) will hold their conference championship games, as will the American Athletic Conference. The AAC Championship Game between UCF and Tulane also will determine the Group of 5's New Year's Six bowl representative. But the big mid-afternoon title tilt is in Atlanta at the SEC Championship Game between Georgia, the defending national champions and current No. 1 team, and LSU.

Last but not least, the ACC and Big Ten will share the prime-time spotlight when Clemson and North Carolina face off in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Michigan will look to stay undefeated against Purdue in Indianapolis.

Each week, Athlon Sports’ editors will pick every game in the FBS ranks. Follow us on Twitter: (@AthlonSports)