College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 3

College football's Week 3 slate for the 2022 season features 72 games, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

The Week 3 slate begins on Friday night with Florida State at Louisville and Air Force at Wyoming. The first wave of games on Saturday features Georgia-South Carolina, Oklahoma-Nebraska, Purdue-Syracuse, and WKU-Indiana. The afternoon slate includes California-Notre Dame, BYU-Oregon, Penn State-Auburn, and Kansas-Houston. Mississippi State-LSU headlines the early evening matchups, along with Texas Tech-NC State, Michigan State-Washington, USF-Florida, SMU-Maryland, and UTSA-Texas. The late slate of games features Miami-Texas A&M, San Diego State-Utah, Fresno State-USC, and North Dakota State-Arizona.

Each week, Athlon Sports’ editors will pick every game in the FBS ranks. Follow us on Twitter: (@AthlonSports)

Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Florida State at Louisville (Fri.) Florida State Florida State Florida State Air Force at Wyoming (Fri.) Air Force Air Force Air Force Wofford at Virginia Tech Virginia Tech Virginia Tech Virginia Tech UConn at Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Youngstown State at Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Texas State at Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Abilene Christian at Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Villanova at Army Army Army Army Southern Illinois at Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern Purdue at Syracuse Purdue Purdue Purdue Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio) (Cincinnati) Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati LIU at Kent State Kent State Kent State Kent State WKU at Indiana Indiana Indiana WKU Towson at West Virginia West Virginia West Virginia West Virginia Buffalo at Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Bucknell at Central Michigan Central Michigan Central Michigan Central Michigan South Alabama at UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA Ohio at Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Rutgers at Temple Rutgers Rutgers Rutgers Old Dominion at Virginia Virginia Virginia Virginia Murray State at Ball State Ball State Ball State Ball State California at Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Tulane at Kansas State Kansas State Kansas State Kansas State North Texas at UNLV UNLV UNLV North Texas Ole Miss at Georgia Tech Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Colorado at Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota New Mexico State at Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Stony Brook at UMass UMass UMass UMass Troy at Appalachian State Appalachian State Appalachian State Appalachian State Georgia Southern at UAB UAB UAB UAB ULM at Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Kansas at Houston Houston Kansas Houston UT Martin at Boise State Boise State Boise State Boise State Liberty at Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Colorado State at Washington State Washington State Washington State Washington State Marshall at Bowling Green Marshall Marshall Marshall North Carolina A&T at Duke Duke Duke Duke Campbell at East Carolina East Carolina East Carolina East Carolina Toledo at 3 Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Missouri State at Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Akron at Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Jacksonville State at Tulsa Tulsa Tulsa Tulsa Northwestern State at Southern Miss Southern Miss Southern Miss Southern Miss Arkansas State at Memphis Memphis Memphis Memphis Charlotte at Georgia State Georgia State Georgia State Georgia State Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee Middle Tennessee Middle Tennessee Middle Tennessee USF at Florida Florida Florida Florida Pitt at Western Michigan Pitt Pitt Pitt Nevada at Iowa Iowa Iowa Iowa SMU at Maryland Maryland Maryland SMU Maine at Boston College Boston College Boston College Boston College UCF at Florida Atlantic UCF UCF UCF Louisiana at Rice Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana Tech at Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Montana State at Oregon State Oregon State Oregon State Oregon State UTEP at New Mexico UTEP UTEP San Diego State at Utah Utah Utah Utah Fresno State at USC USC USC USC North Dakota State at Arizona Arizona North Dakota State North Dakota State Eastern Michigan at Arizona State Arizona State Arizona State Arizona State Duquesne at Hawaii Hawaii Hawaii Hawaii Texas Tech at NC State NC State NC State NC State Michigan State at Washington Washington Washington Michigan State UTSA at Texas Texas Texas Texas Oklahoma at Nebraska Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Penn State at Auburn Penn State Penn State Penn State Georgia at South Carolina Georgia Georgia Georgia Mississippi State at LSU Mississippi State LSU LSU BYU at Oregon Oregon Oregon BYU Miami at Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M

