College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 5

College football's Week 5 slate for the 2022 season features 64 games, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

The Week 5 slate begins on Thursday night with two matchups, including South Carolina State-South Carolina and Utah State-BYU. The action continues on Friday with five more contests, as San Diego State-Boise State and Washington-UCLA top the list of intriguing matchups. The first wave of games on Saturday includes Michigan-Iowa, Kentucky-Ole Miss, Oklahoma-TCU, Purdue-Minnesota, Texas Tech-Kansas State, Illinois-Wisconsin and Navy-Air Force. Alabama-Arkansas, Oklahoma State-Baylor, Texas A&M-Mississippi State, Wake Forest-Florida State and Iowa State-Kansas headline the afternoon slate. The first night window includes LSU-Auburn, Cincinnati-Tulsa, Georgia-Missouri, NC State-Clemson and West Virginia-Texas. The late-night action features Colorado-Arizona, Arizona State-USC and Stanford Oregon. Additionally, due to the weather impacts of Hurricane Ian, two games - SMU-UCF and Eastern Washington-Florida - will be played on Sunday

Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib South Carolina State at South Carolina (Thurs.)* South Carolina South Carolina South Carolina Utah State at BYU (Thurs.) BYU BYU BYU Tulane at Houston (Fri.) Houston Houston Houston UTSA at Middle Tennessee (Fri.) UTSA Middle Tennessee UTSA San Diego State at Boise State (Fri.) Boise State Boise State Boise State Washington at UCLA (Fri.) Washington UCLA UCLA New Mexico at UNLV (Fri.) UNLV UNLV UNLV Purdue at Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota Texas Tech at Kansas State Kansas State Kansas State Kansas State Illinois at Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Louisville at Boston College Louisville Louisville Louisville Navy at Air Force Air Force Air Force Air Force Georgia State at Army Army Army Army Temple at Memphis Memphis Memphis Memphis Texas State at James Madison James Madison James Madison James Madison Oregon State at Utah Utah Utah Utah UMass at Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan Northern Illinois at Ball State Northern Illinois Northern Illinois Northern Illinois Rutgers at Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Northwestern at Penn State Penn State Penn State Penn State Iowa State at Kansas Kansas Kansas Iowa State Michigan State at Maryland Maryland Maryland Maryland Virginia Tech at North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina Fresno State at UConn Fresno State Fresno State Fresno State Central Michigan at Toledo Toledo Toledo Toledo Bowling Green at Akron Bowling Green Bowling Green Bowling Green Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo Miami (Ohio) Miami (Ohio) Miami (Ohio) Ohio at Kent State Kent State Kent State Kent State The Citadel at Appalachian State Appalachian State Appalachian State Appalachian State Gardner-Webb at Marshall Marshall Marshall Marshall Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Florida Atlantic at North Texas Florida Atlantic Florida Atlantic Florida Atlantic Wagner at Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse South Alabama at Louisiana South Alabama South Alabama Louisiana California at Washington State Washington State Washington State Washington State Liberty at Old Dominion Old Dominion Liberty Liberty UTEP at Charlotte UTEP UTEP UTEP New Hampshire at Western Michigan Western Michigan Western Michigan Western Michigan Cincinnati at Tulsa Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati East Carolina vs. USF* East Carolina East Carolina East Carolina ULM at Arkansas State Arkansas State Arkansas State Arkansas State Troy at WKU WKU WKU WKU Georgia at Missouri Georgia Georgia Georgia West Virginia at Texas Texas Texas Texas Indiana at Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Virginia at Duke Duke Duke Duke UAB at Rice UAB UAB UAB San Jose State at Wyoming Wyoming Wyoming Wyoming Georgia Tech at Pitt Pitt Pitt Pitt FIU at New Mexico State New Mexico State New Mexico State New Mexico State Colorado at Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona State at USC USC USC USC Stanford at Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Eastern Washington at Florida (Sun.)* Florida Florida Florida SMU at UCF (Sun.)* UCF UCF UCF LSU at Auburn LSU LSU LSU Oklahoma at TCU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Texas A&M at Mississippi State Texas A&M Texas A&M Mississippi State Michigan at Iowa Michigan Michigan Michigan Wake Forest at Florida State Florida State Florida State Florida State Kentucky at Ole Miss Ole Miss Kentucky Ole Miss Alabama at Arkansas Alabama Alabama Alabama Oklahoma State at Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor NC State at Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson

*Several games had to be moved due to the threat of Hurricane Ian: South Carolina State at South Carolina shifted from Saturday to Thursday; Eastern Washington at Florida as well as SMU at UCF were moved to Sunday; and East Carolina at USF was relocated to Boca Raton from Tampa.