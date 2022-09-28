Skip to main content

College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 5

College football's Week 5 slate for the 2022 season features 64 games, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

The Week 5 slate begins on Thursday night with two matchups, including South Carolina State-South Carolina and Utah State-BYU. The action continues on Friday with five more contests, as San Diego State-Boise State and Washington-UCLA top the list of intriguing matchups. The first wave of games on Saturday includes Michigan-Iowa, Kentucky-Ole Miss, Oklahoma-TCU, Purdue-Minnesota, Texas Tech-Kansas State, Illinois-Wisconsin and Navy-Air Force. Alabama-Arkansas, Oklahoma State-Baylor, Texas A&M-Mississippi State, Wake Forest-Florida State and Iowa State-Kansas headline the afternoon slate. The first night window includes LSU-Auburn, Cincinnati-Tulsa, Georgia-Missouri, NC State-Clemson and West Virginia-Texas. The late-night action features Colorado-Arizona, Arizona State-USC and Stanford Oregon. Additionally, due to the weather impacts of Hurricane Ian, two games - SMU-UCF and Eastern Washington-Florida - will be played on Sunday

Each week, Athlon Sports’ editors will pick every game in the FBS ranks. Follow us on Twitter: (@AthlonSports)

Steven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

South Carolina State at South Carolina (Thurs.)*

South Carolina

South Carolina

South Carolina

Utah State at BYU (Thurs.)

BYU

BYU

BYU

Tulane at Houston (Fri.)

Houston

Houston

Houston

UTSA at Middle Tennessee (Fri.)

UTSA

Middle Tennessee

UTSA

San Diego State at Boise State (Fri.)

Boise State

Boise State

Boise State

Washington at UCLA (Fri.)

Washington

UCLA

UCLA

New Mexico at UNLV (Fri.)

UNLV

UNLV

UNLV

Purdue at Minnesota

Minnesota

Minnesota

Minnesota

Texas Tech at Kansas State

Kansas State

Kansas State

Kansas State

Illinois at Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Louisville at Boston College

Louisville

Louisville

Louisville

Navy at Air Force

Air Force

Air Force

Air Force

Georgia State at Army

Army

Army

Army

Temple at Memphis

Memphis

Memphis

Memphis

Texas State at James Madison

James Madison

James Madison

James Madison

Oregon State at Utah

Utah

Utah

Utah

UMass at Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan

Northern Illinois at Ball State

Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois

Rutgers at Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Northwestern at Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

Iowa State at Kansas

Kansas

Kansas

Iowa State

Michigan State at Maryland

Maryland

Maryland

Maryland

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

North Carolina

North Carolina

North Carolina

Fresno State at UConn

Fresno State

Fresno State

Fresno State

Central Michigan at Toledo

Toledo

Toledo

Toledo

Bowling Green at Akron

Bowling Green

Bowling Green

Bowling Green

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo

Miami (Ohio)

Miami (Ohio)

Miami (Ohio)

Ohio at Kent State

Kent State

Kent State

Kent State

The Citadel at Appalachian State

Appalachian State

Appalachian State

Appalachian State

Gardner-Webb at Marshall

Marshall

Marshall

Marshall

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina

Florida Atlantic at North Texas

Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic

Wagner at Syracuse

Syracuse

Syracuse

Syracuse

South Alabama at Louisiana

South Alabama

South Alabama

Louisiana

California at Washington State

Washington State

Washington State

Washington State

Liberty at Old Dominion

Old Dominion

Liberty

Liberty

UTEP at Charlotte

UTEP

UTEP

UTEP

New Hampshire at Western Michigan

Western Michigan

Western Michigan

Western Michigan

Cincinnati at Tulsa

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

East Carolina vs. USF*

East Carolina

East Carolina

East Carolina

ULM at Arkansas State

Arkansas State

Arkansas State

Arkansas State

Troy at WKU

WKU

WKU

WKU

Georgia at Missouri

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

West Virginia at Texas

Texas

Texas

Texas

Indiana at Nebraska

Nebraska

Nebraska

Nebraska

Virginia at Duke

Duke

Duke

Duke

UAB at Rice

UAB

UAB

UAB

San Jose State at Wyoming

Wyoming

Wyoming

Wyoming

Georgia Tech at Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

FIU at New Mexico State

New Mexico State

New Mexico State

New Mexico State

Colorado at Arizona

Arizona

Arizona

Arizona

Arizona State at USC

USC

USC

USC

Stanford at Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Eastern Washington at Florida (Sun.)*

Florida

Florida

Florida

SMU at UCF (Sun.)*

UCF

UCF

UCF

LSU at Auburn

LSU

LSU

LSU

Oklahoma at TCU

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Mississippi State

Michigan at Iowa

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Wake Forest at Florida State

Florida State

Florida State

Florida State

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Kentucky

Ole Miss

Alabama at Arkansas

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Baylor

Baylor

Baylor

NC State at Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

*Several games had to be moved due to the threat of Hurricane Ian: South Carolina State at South Carolina shifted from Saturday to Thursday; Eastern Washington at Florida as well as SMU at UCF were moved to Sunday; and East Carolina at USF was relocated to Boca Raton from Tampa.