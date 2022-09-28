College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 5
College football's Week 5 slate for the 2022 season features 64 games, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
The Week 5 slate begins on Thursday night with two matchups, including South Carolina State-South Carolina and Utah State-BYU. The action continues on Friday with five more contests, as San Diego State-Boise State and Washington-UCLA top the list of intriguing matchups. The first wave of games on Saturday includes Michigan-Iowa, Kentucky-Ole Miss, Oklahoma-TCU, Purdue-Minnesota, Texas Tech-Kansas State, Illinois-Wisconsin and Navy-Air Force. Alabama-Arkansas, Oklahoma State-Baylor, Texas A&M-Mississippi State, Wake Forest-Florida State and Iowa State-Kansas headline the afternoon slate. The first night window includes LSU-Auburn, Cincinnati-Tulsa, Georgia-Missouri, NC State-Clemson and West Virginia-Texas. The late-night action features Colorado-Arizona, Arizona State-USC and Stanford Oregon. Additionally, due to the weather impacts of Hurricane Ian, two games - SMU-UCF and Eastern Washington-Florida - will be played on Sunday
Each week, Athlon Sports’ editors will pick every game in the FBS ranks. Follow us on Twitter: (@AthlonSports)
College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 5
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
South Carolina State at South Carolina (Thurs.)*
South Carolina
South Carolina
South Carolina
Utah State at BYU (Thurs.)
BYU
BYU
BYU
Tulane at Houston (Fri.)
Houston
Houston
Houston
UTSA at Middle Tennessee (Fri.)
UTSA
Middle Tennessee
UTSA
San Diego State at Boise State (Fri.)
Boise State
Boise State
Boise State
Washington at UCLA (Fri.)
Washington
UCLA
UCLA
New Mexico at UNLV (Fri.)
UNLV
UNLV
UNLV
Purdue at Minnesota
Minnesota
Minnesota
Minnesota
Texas Tech at Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas State
Illinois at Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Louisville at Boston College
Louisville
Louisville
Louisville
Navy at Air Force
Air Force
Air Force
Air Force
Georgia State at Army
Army
Army
Army
Temple at Memphis
Memphis
Memphis
Memphis
Texas State at James Madison
James Madison
James Madison
James Madison
Oregon State at Utah
Utah
Utah
Utah
UMass at Eastern Michigan
Eastern Michigan
Eastern Michigan
Eastern Michigan
Northern Illinois at Ball State
Northern Illinois
Northern Illinois
Northern Illinois
Rutgers at Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Northwestern at Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
Iowa State at Kansas
Kansas
Kansas
Iowa State
Michigan State at Maryland
Maryland
Maryland
Maryland
Virginia Tech at North Carolina
North Carolina
North Carolina
North Carolina
Fresno State at UConn
Fresno State
Fresno State
Fresno State
Central Michigan at Toledo
Toledo
Toledo
Toledo
Bowling Green at Akron
Bowling Green
Bowling Green
Bowling Green
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo
Miami (Ohio)
Miami (Ohio)
Miami (Ohio)
Ohio at Kent State
Kent State
Kent State
Kent State
The Citadel at Appalachian State
Appalachian State
Appalachian State
Appalachian State
Gardner-Webb at Marshall
Marshall
Marshall
Marshall
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
Coastal Carolina
Coastal Carolina
Coastal Carolina
Florida Atlantic at North Texas
Florida Atlantic
Florida Atlantic
Florida Atlantic
Wagner at Syracuse
Syracuse
Syracuse
Syracuse
South Alabama at Louisiana
South Alabama
South Alabama
Louisiana
California at Washington State
Washington State
Washington State
Washington State
Liberty at Old Dominion
Old Dominion
Liberty
Liberty
UTEP at Charlotte
UTEP
UTEP
UTEP
New Hampshire at Western Michigan
Western Michigan
Western Michigan
Western Michigan
Cincinnati at Tulsa
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
East Carolina vs. USF*
East Carolina
East Carolina
East Carolina
ULM at Arkansas State
Arkansas State
Arkansas State
Arkansas State
Troy at WKU
WKU
WKU
WKU
Georgia at Missouri
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
West Virginia at Texas
Texas
Texas
Texas
Indiana at Nebraska
Nebraska
Nebraska
Nebraska
Virginia at Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
UAB at Rice
UAB
UAB
UAB
San Jose State at Wyoming
Wyoming
Wyoming
Wyoming
Georgia Tech at Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
FIU at New Mexico State
New Mexico State
New Mexico State
New Mexico State
Colorado at Arizona
Arizona
Arizona
Arizona
Arizona State at USC
USC
USC
USC
Stanford at Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Eastern Washington at Florida (Sun.)*
Florida
Florida
Florida
SMU at UCF (Sun.)*
UCF
UCF
UCF
LSU at Auburn
LSU
LSU
LSU
Oklahoma at TCU
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Texas A&M
Texas A&M
Mississippi State
Michigan at Iowa
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Wake Forest at Florida State
Florida State
Florida State
Florida State
Kentucky at Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Kentucky
Ole Miss
Alabama at Arkansas
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Baylor
Baylor
Baylor
NC State at Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
*Several games had to be moved due to the threat of Hurricane Ian: South Carolina State at South Carolina shifted from Saturday to Thursday; Eastern Washington at Florida as well as SMU at UCF were moved to Sunday; and East Carolina at USF was relocated to Boca Raton from Tampa.