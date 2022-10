College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 9

College football's Week 9 slate for the 2022 season features 48 games, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

The Week 9 slate begins on Thursday night with Virginia Tech taking on NC State, Southern Miss hosting Louisiana, and Utah meeting Washington State in Pac-12 After Dark. The action continues on Friday with two more contests, with East Carolina-BYU and Louisiana Tech-FIU. The first wave of games on Saturday includes Ohio State-Penn State, TCU-West Virginia, Notre Dame-Syracuse, Arkansas-Auburn, and Oklahoma-Iowa State. The afternoon slate features Florida-Georgia, Oregon-California, Oklahoma State-Kansas State, Wake Forest-Louisville, Cincinnati-UCF, and Illinois-Nebraska. Kentucky-Tennessee, USC-Arizona, Michigan State-Michigan, Ole Miss-Texas A&M, Baylor-Texas Tech, and Pitt-North Carolina headline the first night window. The late-night action features Stanford-UCLA, San Diego State-Fresno State, Nevada-San Jose State, and Wyoming-Hawaii.

Each week, Athlon Sports’ editors will pick every game in the FBS ranks. Follow us on Twitter: (@AthlonSports)