Week 14 College Football Betting Preview
College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Every Game in Week 14

Week 14 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and intriguing matchups to bet against the spread, including the Big 12 Championship matchup with TCU meeting Kansas State for the second time this year, the SEC Championship between LSU and Georgia, the Big Ten Championship with Purdue taking on Michigan, and the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas with USC looking to get revenge over Utah. Also, the Week 14 slate includes other conference championships, including the Sun Belt (Coastal Carolina at Troy), the Mountain West (Fresno State at Boise State) and American Athletic Conference (UCF at Tulane). And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.

Athlon Sports picks the 11 games involving FBS* teams against the spread for Week 14:

SpreadSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Akron at Buffalo (Fri.)

BUFF -11

Buffalo

Akron

Buffalo

Conference USA: North Texas at UTSA (Fri.)

UTSA -8.5

North Texas

North Texas

UTSA

Pac-12: Utah vs. USC (Las Vegas, Fri.)

USC -2.5

USC

USC

Utah

MAC: Toledo vs. Ohio (Detroit)

TOL -1.5

Toledo

Ohio

Ohio

Big 12: Kansas State vs. TCU (Arlington, Texas)

TCU -2.5

TCU

TCU

TCU

Sun Belt: Coastal Carolina at Troy

TROY -8.5

Troy

Troy

Coastal Carolina

AAC: UCF at Tulane

TULN -4

UCF

Tulane

Tulane

SEC: LSU vs. Georgia (Atlanta)

UGA -17.5

LSU

LSU

Georgia

Mountain West: Fresno State at Boise State

BOIS -3

Fresno State

Boise State

Boise State

ACC: Clemson vs. North Carolina (Charlotte, N.C.)

CLEM -7.5

North Carolina

North Carolina

Clemson

Big Ten: Purdue vs. Michigan (Indianapolis)

MICH -17

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

*Note: Valparaiso at New Mexico State on Sat., Dec. 3 was not included because the Beacons are an FCS program.

